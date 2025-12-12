Kerala actress assault case verdict: Bhavana didn't just survive, she broke the pattern of remaining silent and shamed

Let's take a moment to salute actress who is a trailblazer for sexual assault survivors
Dubai: After eight long years, the verdict in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case has finally arrived. Six men have been sentenced to 20 years. But before we discuss the courts, the lawyers, or the loopholes, we must acknowledge the woman who made this moment possible. Bhavana.
It is her courage — unwavering, exhausting, and often lonely — that turned a horrific night in 2017 into a landmark moment for women’s rights in Kerala.
When I interviewed Bhavana for Gulf News, what struck me most wasn’t just her pain, but her clarity and her confidence. She spoke openly about the assault at a time when the industry expected silence.
“The victim-shaming was relentless,” she told me.
The online abuse, the insinuations, the questioning of her character — all of it was designed to break her spirit. She called the trolling “insensitive and appalling,” and it was. But she kept showing up.
She also told me about the deeper wounds — the trauma that followed her quietly into rooms, into sets, into her own thoughts. She spoke of withdrawing from the Malayalam film industry, because even being on a film set — the space that once felt like home — triggered painful memories. Returning to work was not a triumphant comeback but a slow, deliberate act of reclaiming her life. She carried anxiety, doubt, and scars, yet she worked anyway.
And this is why women like Parvathy Thiruvothu and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, who have stood by her like a proverbial rock, admire her so deeply. She , “What Bhavana did is brilliant. No other woman could have done what she did. Even during the darkest times, she kept speaking up, despite being overwhelmed!," said Bhagyalakshmi.
That sentence has stayed with me. Because it’s true.
Most women don’t speak up — not because they lack courage, but because society lacks compassion. There is stigma, there is fear, there is the unbearable weight of being blamed. Bhavana broke that pattern. She exposed the rot within an industry that prefers its women quiet and its scandals buried.
Yes, the court may have acquitted actor Dileep, accused and free now from charges of orchestrating the assault attack, citing lack of enough evidence. That disappointment is real, for the allies backing the survivor.
But the conviction of six men — 20 years in prison in a sexual assault case — is not a small outcome. In a country where conviction rates for crimes against women are depressingly low, this is a significant legal victory and a rare moment of accountability.
More importantly, it is proof of something bigger:
A survivor’s voice can still move the system.
A woman’s persistence can still shake powerful structures.
One testimony — repeated for years — can still change the narrative.
This verdict is not just about punishment. It is about what happens when a woman refuses to disappear, even when every force around her wants her silenced.
