Kerala actress assault case verdict: Bhavana didn't just survive, she broke the pattern of remaining silent and shamed

Dubai: After eight long years, the verdict in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case has finally arrived. Six men have been sentenced to 20 years. But before we discuss the courts, the lawyers, or the loopholes, we must acknowledge the woman who made this moment possible. Bhavana.

And this is why women like Parvathy Thiruvothu and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, who have stood by her like a proverbial rock, admire her so deeply. She , “What Bhavana did is brilliant. No other woman could have done what she did. Even during the darkest times, she kept speaking up, despite being overwhelmed!," said Bhagyalakshmi.

She also told me about the deeper wounds — the trauma that followed her quietly into rooms, into sets, into her own thoughts. She spoke of withdrawing from the Malayalam film industry, because even being on a film set — the space that once felt like home — triggered painful memories. Returning to work was not a triumphant comeback but a slow, deliberate act of reclaiming her life. She carried anxiety, doubt, and scars, yet she worked anyway.

The online abuse, the insinuations, the questioning of her character — all of it was designed to break her spirit. She called the trolling “insensitive and appalling,” and it was. But she kept showing up.

Most women don’t speak up — not because they lack courage, but because society lacks compassion. There is stigma, there is fear, there is the unbearable weight of being blamed. Bhavana broke that pattern. She exposed the rot within an industry that prefers its women quiet and its scandals buried.

This verdict is not just about punishment. It is about what happens when a woman refuses to disappear, even when every force around her wants her silenced.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan is Entertainment Editor.