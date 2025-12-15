Newly-acquitted actor Dileep in Kerala actress assault case in Sabarimala for penance a day after survivor breaks silence

Bhavana clarified that one of the accused, previously misidentified by some media outlets, was not her personal driver, countering misinformation that had circulated in the past. She also reflected on her experience during the trial, noting that she had felt something was amiss as early as 2020, years before the final verdict. While she acknowledged the convictions of the six accused, she emphasised the incomplete nature of justice for survivors in cases involving powerful figures.

The verdict has sparked a wave of reactions across the Malayalam film industry and the public. Bhavana Menon, the survivor in the case, broke her silence with an emotional statement following the judgment. In a heartfelt social media post, she expressed that the outcome, while legally determined, was shocking and reaffirmed a painful reality: “Not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law.”

The verdict, delivered on December 8, 2025, by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, acquitted Dileep of all charges related to conspiracy, while six of the accused received 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court cited insufficient evidence to link Dileep to the orchestration of the crime, even as the abduction and assault by the other accused were proven.

Visuals on local media channels like Asianet captured him walking into the shrine, with cameras recording his every move. He stayed at the temple for around ten minutes and was spotted interacting with the spiritual heads. This visit comes just days after Dileep was acquitted in the high-profile 2017 assault case involving a Malayalam actress.

Bhavana’s emotional response and the wider reactions underscore the complex intersection of celebrity, justice, and societal expectations in Kerala. For her, the verdict is both a reminder of her long struggle and a reflection on systemic inequalities. For the industry, it is prompting introspection about how allegations against influential figures are handled legally and socially. For the public and advocates, it reinforces that the fight for survivor rights and accountability is far from over.

Other industry figures have also voiced their reactions. Actress Manju Warrier, Dileep’s former wife, described the verdict as incomplete justice, stating that while the convicted individuals were rightly punished, the person who allegedly enabled the crime remains free. She did not name her ex-husband and former accused Dileep.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.