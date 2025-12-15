Newly-acquitted actor Dileep in Kerala actress assault case in Sabarimala for penance a day after survivor breaks silence

This is days after he was cleared of charges by Kerala Sessions Court in assault case
Dubai: Actor Dileep was at the Sabarimala Hindu shrine early this morning for a spiritual visit. Clad in a black lungi and long-sleeved shirt, and wearing a mask, he reached the shrine and entered the temple in the early hours.
Visuals on local media channels like Asianet captured him walking into the shrine, with cameras recording his every move. He stayed at the temple for around ten minutes and was spotted interacting with the spiritual heads. This visit comes just days after Dileep was acquitted in the high-profile 2017 assault case involving a Malayalam actress.
The verdict, delivered on December 8, 2025, by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, acquitted Dileep of all charges related to conspiracy, while six of the accused received 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court cited insufficient evidence to link Dileep to the orchestration of the crime, even as the abduction and assault by the other accused were proven.
The verdict has sparked a wave of reactions across the Malayalam film industry and the public. Bhavana Menon, the survivor in the case, broke her silence with an emotional statement following the judgment. In a heartfelt social media post, she expressed that the outcome, while legally determined, was shocking and reaffirmed a painful reality: “Not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law.”
Bhavana clarified that one of the accused, previously misidentified by some media outlets, was not her personal driver, countering misinformation that had circulated in the past. She also reflected on her experience during the trial, noting that she had felt something was amiss as early as 2020, years before the final verdict. While she acknowledged the convictions of the six accused, she emphasised the incomplete nature of justice for survivors in cases involving powerful figures.
Other industry figures have also voiced their reactions. Actress Manju Warrier, Dileep’s former wife, described the verdict as incomplete justice, stating that while the convicted individuals were rightly punished, the person who allegedly enabled the crime remains free. She did not name her ex-husband and former accused Dileep.
Voice artist Bhagyalakshmi openly criticised the court’s decision, resigning from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala as a protest and questioning the judiciary’s handling of the survivor’s concerns. Actor Asif Ali accepted the verdict but underscored the importance of ensuring justice and safety for survivors, avoiding direct comment on Dileep’s future in cinema.
Public reactions have been visible too. Protests erupted when a KSRTC bus screening of a Dileep film was stopped after women passengers objected to it, reflecting the ongoing sensitivity surrounding the actor and the case.
Legal experts note that while the acquittal is final at this level, the case may still proceed in higher courts, keeping the conversation on accountability and justice alive.
Former IPS officer B. Sandhya emphasised that this is “not the final verdict,” highlighting that appeals and reviews remain possible avenues for justice.
Bhavana’s emotional response and the wider reactions underscore the complex intersection of celebrity, justice, and societal expectations in Kerala. For her, the verdict is both a reminder of her long struggle and a reflection on systemic inequalities. For the industry, it is prompting introspection about how allegations against influential figures are handled legally and socially. For the public and advocates, it reinforces that the fight for survivor rights and accountability is far from over.
While Dileep’s Sabarimala visit has drawn attention, the verdict and Bhavana’s statements continue to dominate discussions across media and social platforms, illustrating the ongoing sensitivity and impact of this landmark case.
