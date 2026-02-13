Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the third and final chapter
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 2, 2026, makers have confirmed. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the third and final chapter in the blockbuster franchise that began in 2013.
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and backed by major distributors including Panorama Movies and Pen Movies, the film has already generated strong pre-release business, with industry reports calling it the biggest deal for a Malayalam film so far.
Filming wrapped in December 2025 and the project is currently in post-production. The story continues roughly four-and-a-half years after the events of Drishyam 2, following Georgekutty and his family as the suspense saga unfolds.
The core cast — including Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil — reprise their roles. The film is expected to conclude the franchise's long-running narrative arc.
Distributors have reportedly agreed to a minimum four-week exclusive theatrical run before any OTT release. A Hindi adaptation is also planned separately, with a theatrical release slated for October 2, 2026.
With its confirmed release window and strong buzz, Drishyam 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian film releases of 2026.