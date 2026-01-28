Why Panorama Studios is betting big on Malayalam cinema with Mohanlal’s 'Drishyam 3', Bhavana's 'Anomie'

Drishyam 3, Anomie among Malayalam movies Panorama Studios launches globally
Dubai: Panorama Studios on January 28 announced a major overseas worldwide distribution partnership for a high-profile slate of Malayalam films, led by the international release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) — one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and globally recognised thriller franchises.
The four-film slate will roll out across key international markets, with Drishyam 3 set for a worldwide overseas release on April 2. The deal also includes the Rahman and Bhavana-starrer Anomie (6 February), Tikitaka, starring Asif Ali, and Panorama Studios Production No. 3, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose. In UAE, Phars Films will handle the overseas and international distribution.
“Drishyam is a franchise that has crossed borders and connected with audiences worldwide. International markets are now central to the success of Indian cinema, and this partnership allows us to present our Malayalam slate to global audiences with greater scale and impact," said Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, in a statement.
Both companies view this collaboration as a strategic step toward building a long-term international pipeline for Indian films with strong overseas appeal, beginning with one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of 2026.
It's no secret that Malayalam cinema is having a standout moment because it has mastered the balance between strong storytelling and realism, offering films that feel both local and universally relatable. Backed by bold directors and actor-driven performances, the industry has leaned into content over spectacle, winning audiences far beyond Kerala through OTT platforms and word-of-mouth buzz. With tightly written scripts, modest budgets, and consistently high critical acclaim, Malayalam films are now being seen as the gold standard for intelligent, grounded Indian cinema.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox