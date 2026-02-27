Dubai: Drishyam 3 makers have locked in a theatrical release date. So, calling all Mohanlal fans, the Mohanlal whydunit will release on April 2.

And as we wait for the third chapter, starring Mohanlal as the beloved, sharp, and crafty Georgekutty, Gulf News' Manjusha Radhakrishnan revisits an earlier interview with director Jeethu Joseph. It's safe to say that Jeethu is the architecht behind crafting a film franchise that has reshaped Indian thrillers.

The burden and blessing of Drishyam:

“I cannot say it’s the best thing that happened to my career, but in a way, yes,” Joseph admits.

“I’ve done other films like Memories, Mummy & Me, and The Life of Josutty. But people only recognise me as the Drishyam director.”

It’s a label he carries with mixed feelings, he tells Gulf News during an interview in Dubai.

While it brought global recognition, it also raised expectations to near-impossible levels.

“Even if I make a humorous film, people expect some macabre twist,” he laughs. “They say, ‘Sir, there will be something shocking, right?’”

Now, with Drishyam 3, those expectations are higher than ever believes the director.

“Drishyam 2 had a totally different pattern from the first one. People liked that. Now they are expecting something much greater,” he says.

“Drishyam 3 is totally different from one and two.”

No compromises on script



Joseph is firm about his process: the script is locked before actors step in, and no star is allowed to rewrite it for image or fan service.

“If there is any problem, the actor can communicate with me. We sort it out before the shoot. But I’ve never had a situation where a star says, ‘My fans won’t accept this.’ I don’t do that.”

His thinking is rooted in pragmatism.

“Cinema is a gambling business. But my biggest priority is that the producer should not lose money. If 100 bucks is spent, at least that 100 should return.”

On actors and performances



Working with legends like Mohanlal has shaped Joseph’s understanding of performance across generations.

“He is a born actor… like water. You give him anything, he will take the shape of that bottle.”

But how does he handle criticism? Joseph says he is unfazed by scathing feedback, but is wary of manufactured outrage.

“The biggest thing for a film’s success is word of mouth. Reviewers were against my last comedy film, but people liked it.”

In today’s polarised climate, he avoids stories that provoke simply for shock value.

“I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings: religious or political. I’m telling stories. That’s it. And I always respect the producer’s money. That’s what my father taught me.”

As Drishyam 3 gears up for release this April, Jeethu Joseph stands by a simple belief: strong scripts, fearless casting, and respect for storytelling over stardom.