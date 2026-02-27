GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 set for April release: Director Jeethu Joseph talks blockbuster burden and why thrillers in India work

Mohanlal's big hit Drishyam 3 is a new chapter for Indian thrillers, tells Jeethu Joseph

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Drishyam 3 makers have locked in a theatrical release date. So, calling all Mohanlal fans, the Mohanlal whydunit will release on April 2.

And as we wait for the third chapter, starring Mohanlal as the beloved, sharp, and crafty Georgekutty, Gulf News' Manjusha Radhakrishnan revisits an earlier interview with director Jeethu Joseph. It's safe to say that Jeethu is the architecht behind crafting a film franchise that has reshaped Indian thrillers.

The burden and blessing of Drishyam:

“I cannot say it’s the best thing that happened to my career, but in a way, yes,” Joseph admits.

“I’ve done other films like Memories, Mummy & Me, and The Life of Josutty. But people only recognise me as the Drishyam director.”

It’s a label he carries with mixed feelings, he tells Gulf News during an interview in Dubai.

While it brought global recognition, it also raised expectations to near-impossible levels.

“Even if I make a humorous film, people expect some macabre twist,” he laughs. “They say, ‘Sir, there will be something shocking, right?’”

Now, with Drishyam 3, those expectations are higher than ever believes the director.

Drishyam 2 had a totally different pattern from the first one. People liked that. Now they are expecting something much greater,” he says.

Drishyam 3 is totally different from one and two.”

No compromises on script

Joseph is firm about his process: the script is locked before actors step in, and no star is allowed to rewrite it for image or fan service.

“If there is any problem, the actor can communicate with me. We sort it out before the shoot. But I’ve never had a situation where a star says, ‘My fans won’t accept this.’ I don’t do that.”

His thinking is rooted in pragmatism.

“Cinema is a gambling business. But my biggest priority is that the producer should not lose money. If 100 bucks is spent, at least that 100 should return.”

On actors and performances


Working with legends like Mohanlal has shaped Joseph’s understanding of performance across generations.

“He is a born actor… like water. You give him anything, he will take the shape of that bottle.”

But how does he handle criticism? Joseph says he is unfazed by scathing feedback, but is wary of manufactured outrage.

“The biggest thing for a film’s success is word of mouth. Reviewers were against my last comedy film, but people liked it.”

In today’s polarised climate, he avoids stories that provoke simply for shock value.

“I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings: religious or political. I’m telling stories. That’s it. And I always respect the producer’s money. That’s what my father taught me.”

As Drishyam 3 gears up for release this April, Jeethu Joseph stands by a simple belief: strong scripts, fearless casting, and respect for storytelling over stardom.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodmohanlalkerala cinemamalayalam cinemaUAE releasesMalayalam filmsindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to Begin Filming in October 2025

Mohanlal confirms Drishyam 3 release date

1m read
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (L) with her husband and film producer Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam set for special cameo

1m read
S P Venkatesh

South Indian music director S.P. Venkatesh dies at 70

1m read
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, Bhavana and Rahman's Anomie, and Asif Ali's Tikitaka

Bollywood meets Malayalam films: Panorama bets big

1m read