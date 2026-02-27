Friday Sermon, 27 February 2025: 'Indeed, in Joseph and his brothers there are signs'

Understanding the signs in the story of Joseph and his brothers
All praise is due to Allah, who sent down the Book upon His servant and placed in its stories as lessons for those of understanding. Glorified be He — He decreed destinies with subtle wisdom, and He manages outcomes so that those who reflect may take heed. We bear witness that there is nothing worthy of worship but Allah, and we bear witness that our master Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, upon his family, his companions, and all who follow his guidance. (For Ramadan prayer timings, click here)
To proceed: I advise you, O servants of Allah, and myself, to have taqwa of Allah and to be patient in His worship, Exalted and Most High. For this month of yours is the month of taqwa, excellence, and patience in obedience to the Most Merciful. Allah says:
“Indeed, whoever has taqwa and is patient — then surely Allah does not allow the reward of the doers of good to be lost.” (Qur’an 12:90)
O those who are fasting: In the month of the Qur’an, we pause with one of the most beautiful surahs of the Qur’an, which opens with the words of the Most Merciful:
“Alif Lām Rā. These are the verses of the clear Book. Indeed, We have sent it down as an Arabic Qur’an so that you may understand. We relate to you the best of stories…” (Qur’an 12:1–3)
Because of the depth of its meanings and the wondrous unfolding of Allah’s decree within it, it is the Surah of Yusuf (peace be upon him). ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb (may Allah be pleased with him) once recited it during the ʿIshāʾ prayer, and the sound of his sobbing was heard from the back rows; and he recited it in Fajr and wept until his voice broke and he bowed (reported in the narrations of the early scholars). (For zakat calculator, click here)
This, O servants of Allah, is Surah Yusuf, which begins with a dream seen by Yusuf (peace be upon him). He shared it with the one closest to his heart — his compassionate and loving father — saying:
“O my father, indeed I saw eleven stars, and the sun and the moon — I saw them prostrating to me.” (Qur’an 12:4)
His father answered him with the wisdom of a sincere adviser, aware of the consequences of envy and the entrances of Shayṭān:
“O my son, do not relate your vision to your brothers, lest they plot against you a plot. Indeed, Shayṭān is to man a clear enemy.” (Qur’an 12:5)
And how could it be otherwise? Shayṭān stirred enmity between him and his brothers. He entered among them through jealousy and resentment: “They said, ‘Joseph and his brother are more beloved to our father than we, while we are a strong group.’” (Qur’an 12:8)
Then they transgressed further: “Indeed, our father is in clear error. Kill Joseph or cast him out to some land so that your father’s attention may be devoted to you, and after that you may become righteous people.” (Qur’an 12:8–9)
How terrible envy is! Shayṭān made their evil deed appear fair to them and diverted them from righteousness toward their father and mercy toward their brother — who most needed their compassion, being young and having lost his mother. Did they not know that Allah had chosen him and would complete His favor upon him and the family of Yaʿqūb? “Indeed, your Lord is Knowing and Wise.” (Qur’an 12:6)
So cut off, O brothers, the early signs of division. Revive affection among yourselves. Beware of quarrelling with your siblings over fleeting worldly matters, weak assumptions, or passing ambitions. Does it not matter to you that your parents suffer and grieve because of hatred between you? Have you not seen the state of our master Yaʿqūb? His heart was torn: “And his eyes turned white from grief, for he was suppressing his sorrow.” (Qur’an 12:84)
Until they said: “By Allah, you will not cease remembering Joseph until you become fatally ill or perish.” He said, ‘I only complain of my sorrow and grief to Allah, and I know from Allah that which you do not know.’” (Qur’an 12:85–86)
Allahu Akbar! How tremendous is certainty in Allah. With certainty he entrusted his sons to his Lord, saying: “So, Allah is the best Guardian, and He is the Most Merciful of the merciful.” (Qur’an 12:64)
And Allah indeed preserves what is entrusted to Him. The Prophet (PBUH) said:
“When something is entrusted to Allah, He preserves it.” (Reported by Aḥmad and others)
Yaʿqūb held firmly to the rope of his Lord and clung to patience and hope, saying: “So, patience is most fitting. Perhaps Allah will bring them to me all together.” (Qur’an 12:83)
Thus, he teaches us that patience in raising children is the secret of their uprightness and hope in them is the path to preparing them well. Yaʿqūb endured separation from his son for forty years (as mentioned in reports of the scholars). Indeed: “He was patient, and that was better for him.” (Sahih Muslim).
After patience, goodness followed him: “And Allah is predominant over His affair.” (Qur’an 12:21)
And Allah says: “O you who believe, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you.” (Qur’an 4:59)
I say these words of mine and seek forgiveness from Allah for me and for you — so seek His forgiveness.
All praise is due to Allah alone, and prayers and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
To proceed: O believers: Indeed, Sūrat Yūsuf is a surah comprehensive in lessons and wisdom — comforting to the heart, dispelling pain and sorrow. It has been said:
“No grieving person listens to it except that he finds relief in it.” For it renews hope in Allah and removes despair from His mercy, exalted and Most High. Its ending reflects back upon its beginning: it portrays the brothers divided at the start and shows how they were reunited at the end. Between those moments, Yaʿqūb never despaired. Rather, he said to his sons: “Do not despair of relief from Allah.” (Qur’an 12:87)
So, Allah honoured him by reuniting Joseph with his brothers. When they recognized him: “They said, ‘Are you indeed Joseph?’ He said, ‘I am Joseph, and this is my brother. Allah has certainly favoured us.’” (Qur’an 12:90)
And the good news reached Yaʿqūb: “So, his sight returned to him.” (Qur’an 12:96)
Glory be to the One who manages all affairs. He reunited Yaʿqūb with his son after separation, and replaced his sorrow with joy and happiness: “And he raised his parents upon the throne, and they fell before him in prostration. He said, ‘O my father, this is the interpretation of my dream before; my Lord has made it a reality.’” (Qur’an 12:100)
No matter how severe trials become, Allah’s relief is near and His subtle kindness is wondrous: “Indeed, my Lord is Subtle in what He wills. Indeed, He is the Knowing, the Wise.” (Qur’an 12:100)
And whatever division or conflict occurs between you and your brothers, say as Yūsuf said to his brothers: “No blame will there be upon you today.” (Qur’an 12:92)
Meaning: no reproach, no rebuke. For noble souls do not carry rancor. That, O servants of Allah, is the story of Yūsuf — and he is: “The noble one, son of the noble one, son of the noble one, son of the noble one.” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī)
He is Yūsuf the truthful, Yūsuf of family, Yūsuf of chastity, Yūsuf of wisdom, Yūsuf of sound judgment, Yūsuf of forgiveness.
So read his surah, act upon its values, and plant love of learning the Qur’an in the hearts of your children, so that they may be among the best of people in rank before Allah. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “The best of you are those who learn the Qur’an and teach it.” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī)
And competing in recitation of the Qur’an is something our Prophet (PBUH) encouraged when he said: “The one who is proficient in the Qur’an will be with the noble, righteous scribes.” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī and Muslim)
Our wise leadership has made supporting the memorizers of the Book of Allah a clear path, a firmly rooted tree in our land whose fruits extend to our children. The Dubai International Holy Qur’an Award, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum — may Allah preserve him — stands as a strong continuation of supporting the Qur’an and its people in our country, in recognition of the Qur’an’s effect in strengthening faith, refining souls, and elevating character. Its recitation straightens the tongue, and in its stories there are lessons and clarification. Allah says: “Indeed, in their stories there was a lesson for those of understanding. It was not a narration invented, but a confirmation of what was before it and a detailed explanation of all things, and guidance and mercy for a people who believe.” (Qur’an 12:111)
With this we send our prayers and blessings upon our Prophet. O Allah, peace and blessings upon our master and Prophet Muhammad, and upon his family, his companions, and the followers. O Allah, be pleased with Abu Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, ʿAlī, and all the noble companions. O Allah, make the Great Qur’an the spring of our hearts and the remover of our sorrows.
O Allah, just as You protected Yūsuf from hardships, trials, indecency, and temptations — save us from what is apparent of them and what is hidden. O Allah, make us believers in You, worshippers devoted to You, reciters of the Qur’an, reflectors upon its surahs, successful in Ramadan, dutiful to our parents — and have mercy on them as they raised us when we were small, O Most Merciful of the merciful. O Allah, protect the United Arab Emirates with Your protection, envelop it in the abundance of Your blessings, increase it from Your vast bounty, and preserve its prosperity and flourishing, O Lord of the worlds. O Allah, protect Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, President of the State, with Your protection, encompass him with Your care, make his work in obedience to You, and grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers the rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince in what You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy; admit them by Your grace into Your spacious gardens, and encompass the martyrs of the homeland with Your mercy and forgiveness. O Allah, have mercy on the Muslim men and women, the believing men and women — the living and the deceased. O Allah, send us rain and do not make us among the despairing. O Allah, send us relief. O Allah, send us relief. O Allah, send us relief.
O Servants of Allah: Remember Allah, the Mighty and Majestic — He will remember you. Be grateful to Him for His blessings — He will increase you. And establish the prayer.
- Source: Awkaf