Friday Sermon, 27 February 2025: 'Indeed, in Joseph and his brothers there are signs'

All praise is due to Allah, who sent down the Book upon His servant and placed in its stories as lessons for those of understanding. Glorified be He — He decreed destinies with subtle wisdom, and He manages outcomes so that those who reflect may take heed. We bear witness that there is nothing worthy of worship but Allah, and we bear witness that our master Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, upon his family, his companions, and all who follow his guidance.