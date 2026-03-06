Friday sermons across UAE condemn ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ and call for unity

Mosques across UAE condemn terrorism, call for strength and unity
Abu Dhabi: Friday sermons delivered across mosques in the UAE condemned the “cowardly terrorist attack” on the country and called for unity, resilience and trust in the nation’s leadership.
In the sermon, worshippers were reminded of the Quranic prayer from Surah Ibrahim, “My Lord, make this land secure”, highlighting the importance of safety and stability following what the sermon described as a treacherous attack on the UAE.
The sermon said the country had recently been targeted by “a blatant and cowardly terrorist attack carried out by treacherous individuals who targeted peaceful worshippers,” questioning how any faith or moral code could justify violence against innocent people.
“What religion permits aggression? What faith allows the violation of the innocent? What morality justifies attacks on the peaceful?” the sermon asked, emphasising that Islam forbids harming others and promotes peace and protection of life.
Addressing citizens and residents, the sermon reassured worshippers that the UAE is “a nation of strength, dignity and resilience,” adding that crises only reinforce the country’s unity and determination.
The message praised the wisdom of the country’s leadership and highlighted the solidarity shown by the public, noting that Emiratis and residents alike demonstrated responsibility, awareness and loyalty during the recent developments.
The sermon also commended members of the armed forces for their high defensive readiness, professionalism and courage, saying their actions reflected dedication to protecting the country and its people.
It concluded by reaffirming that the UAE would remain steadfast in the face of challenges, drawing strength from faith, unity and confidence in the nation’s leadership.