UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission, while condemning Iranian missile attacks.
The UAE said the strikes were aggressive attacks that hit civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports and service facilities, putting unarmed civilians at risk in a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that constitutes a clear violation of national sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision reflects the country’s firm and resolute position in rejecting any attack on its security and sovereignty.
It added that the move comes amid a continued aggressive and provocative approach that undermines prospects for de-escalation and pushes the region towards highly dangerous paths, threatening regional and international security, energy security and global economic stability.
