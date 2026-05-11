GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE strongly condemns terrorist drone attack on commercial vessel in Qatar’s territorial waters

Drone strike on commercial vessel condemned as piracy, threat to energy flows

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Qatar flag
Qatar flag
File photo

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist drone attack that targeted a commercial cargo vessel in the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, which resulted in a limited fire onboard the ship with no injuries reported.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that such terrorist attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and pose a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The Ministry underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The Ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait flag

UAE condemns terrorist drone attacks on Kuwait

1m read
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts

UAE strongly condemns Mali terror attacks

1m read
Egypt condemns terror plot in UAE, lauds hit on network

Egypt condemns terror plot in UAE, lauds hit on network

1m read
Qatari Emir, US President discuss deescalation, energy

Qatari Emir, US President discuss deescalation, energy

1m read