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UAE condemns Mali attacks, reaffirms rejection of terrorism

UAE expresses condolences, sympathy to the families of victims of these deplorable attacks

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks targeting several cities and military sites in the Republic of Mali, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of these deplorable attacks, and to the government and people of the Republic of Mali, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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