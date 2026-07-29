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UAE strongly condemns hostile attack on Jordan

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

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UAE strongly condemns hostile attack on Jordan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile attack targeting the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with a drone.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Jordan and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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