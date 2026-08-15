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ADNOC confirms vessel attack in Strait of Hormuz, situation under control

Attack on ADNOC ships sparks regional outcry over maritime safety and navigation

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Strait of Hormuz tensions rise after ADNOC vessel attack draws Arab condemnation
Strait of Hormuz tensions rise after ADNOC vessel attack draws Arab condemnation

ADNOC confirmed that one of its vessels came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening, August 14. No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control.

The company said it remains committed to protecting the safety and wellbeing of seafarers, while supporting freedom of navigation and maritime security.

ADNOC also urged the public to rely on official sources for updates and avoid sharing rumours or unverified information.

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UAE condemns attack on ADNOC vessels

The UAE strongly condemned what it described as a hostile Iranian attack on two vessels affiliated with ADNOC as they transited the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attack was a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirms the importance of freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial vessels and attempts to obstruct international maritime routes.

The ministry said targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz for economic coercion or blackmail constituted acts of piracy by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

It warned that such actions pose a direct threat to regional stability, the safety of people in the region and global energy security.

Gulf and Arab states condemn vessel attacks

The attack drew widespread condemnation across the region, with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt denouncing the targeting of ADNOC vessels. The Arab League also condemned the attack on two UAE tankers.

The countries stressed the importance of protecting commercial shipping, ensuring freedom of navigation and maintaining maritime security, amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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