Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz; no injuries

MoFA says targeting ADNOC tankers in Hormuz endangers regional and energy stability
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the evening of Thursday, August 13, according to official news agency WAM.
The incident resulted in no injuries, and the situation has been brought under control.
In a statement, ADNOC stressed the importance of protecting the safety and well-being of seafarers, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.
The company urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.
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The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the hostile Iranian attack that targeted two vessels affiliated with ADNOC as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.
The Ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.