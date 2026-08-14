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UAE strongly condemns targeting of two ADNOC vessels while transiting Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi denounces Revolutionary Guard assault in Strait of Hormuz as economic coercion

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UAE strongly condemns targeting of two ADNOC vessels while transiting Strait of Hormuz
WAM

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned and denounced the hostile Iranian attack that targeted two vessels affiliated with ADNOC as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The Ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

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