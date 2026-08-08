US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 8)

Strait of Hormuz, ADNOC vessel attack, shipping, energy and flights remain key concerns
The Strait of Hormuz remains the primary source of concern as Iran and Oman negotiate a temporary shipping deal, while an ADNOC vessel is targeted by a missile strike and US forces intensify a blockade surrounding Iranian ports.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that Tehran is open to dialogue but will not be forced into surrender, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military pressure.
For UAE residents, the biggest immediate concerns remain shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, energy markets and air travel, with developments around the vital waterway continuing to affect regional trade and security.
Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to diplomacy to protect its national interests. In an interview published on his official website on Friday, he defended his administration’s decision to negotiate with the US and sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war.
He said Iran would honour its commitments as long as Washington also fulfils its obligations.
“Wherever they fail to fulfil their commitment, we have no obligation to continue,” Pezeshkian said.
He also dismissed speculation that he was considering resigning, saying he would continue his work “resolutely”. His comments came after reports of divisions within Iran’s political establishment over the agreement with the US.
Pezeshkian separately told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB that Tehran does not want war or territorial expansion, but would resist what he called “coercion”.
He said Iran’s military actions were aimed at strengthening its defence and security capabilities and accused the US of using military bases in Gulf countries to launch attacks on Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was “very close to an agreement” with Oman on a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Araghchi, Iranian and Omani military and naval officials are negotiating the arrangements. The temporary system could eventually provide the basis for a longer-term agreement on managing traffic through the waterway.
He also accused Washington of violating an earlier memorandum and attempting to establish new routes despite Iranian warnings.
Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen only if Washington accepted Iran’s conditions.
He stressed that the issue was separate from the negotiations between Iran and Oman.
Mohebi described Hormuz as not only an economic waterway but also an important part of Iran’s strategic position.
He said the strait would reopen when the US accepts Iran’s conditions and ends what Tehran describes as interference in regional negotiations.
UAE oil company ADNOC confirmed that one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday. The incident caused no injuries and was brought under control, the company said.
ADNOC urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing rumours or unverified information.
Traffic through Hormuz remained subdued on Friday as Iran and Oman worked on plans for managing the waterway, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
Only eight vessels crossed the strait on Friday, fewer than the previous day. Crossings since Monday were also significantly lower than the previous week.
Before the conflict, around 130 to 140 vessels crossed the strait each day.
Analysts expect traffic to remain well below normal levels for now. That could keep pressure on oil prices and shipping costs if disruptions continue.
US Central Command said its forces had redirected 51 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as part of a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas.
The move marks a further escalation in efforts to restrict Iran’s maritime activity and enforce the US campaign against Tehran.
The action also raises concerns about the safety and predictability of commercial shipping in the wider Gulf region.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine has privately advised senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration to look for an “off-ramp” from the conflict, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, Caine believes further escalation could backfire and that airpower alone may not achieve the administration’s objectives.
The reported position points to growing concern within Washington over how the conflict can end without a further escalation.
The UAE’s summer travel season remains busy, with large numbers of passengers flying through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Most flights continue to operate, but some routes may be changed because of operational adjustments and temporary airspace restrictions linked to the wider regional situation.
Travellers should:
Check their flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in and airline apps where available.
Keep contact details updated so airlines can send disruption alerts.
Check directly with the airline for the latest information, particularly for flights connecting through other Gulf airports.
Dubai International Airport has also advised passengers to allow extra time because of high summer demand.
Several international airlines continue to suspend, reschedule or reduce some services in the region, so passengers should not rely on earlier flight information if travelling today or tomorrow.
For UAE residents, the most important developments to monitor are:
Whether Iran and Oman finalise a temporary shipping arrangement for Hormuz.
Whether commercial traffic through the strait begins to recover.
Any further attacks on commercial vessels.
Any progress in US-Iran diplomatic talks.
Possible changes to Gulf flight schedules and airspace restrictions.
For now, the situation remains fluid. Iran is signalling that it is willing to negotiate but will not accept what it considers coercion, while the US continues military and maritime pressure. The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the crisis, making developments there particularly important for the UAE and the wider Gulf.