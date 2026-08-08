Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated Tehran's commitment to diplomatic engagement to protect national interests, asserting that the nation will not be forced to surrender.

Pezeshkian delivered the comments in an interview published on his official website on Friday, defending his administration's choice to negotiate with the United States and sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the war.

Stressing Tehran's position on the pact, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran will honour its commitments provided Washington abides by its obligations under the agreement, adding, "Wherever they fail to fulfil their commitment, we have no obligation to continue".

Addressing internal political speculation earlier in the week, Pezeshkian refuted claims of his resignation, declaring he would "continue his work resolutely". The clarification followed reports alleging "divisions" within the Iranian establishment regarding the MoU.