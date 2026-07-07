Why did Turkey roll out a blue carpet for Trump?

Ankara: When US President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One in Ankara on Tuesday for the Nato summit, one detail immediately caught the world’s attention — it wasn’t the military honour guard or the ceremonial welcome, but the blue carpet laid out on the tarmac instead of the traditional red one.

Trump was greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the two leaders walked side by side along the blue — or turquoise, as some reports described it — carpet during the formal arrival ceremony at the presidential compound.

The arrival ceremony came as Trump prepared for talks with Erdogan before joining other Nato leaders for discussions expected to focus on defence spending, Ukraine, Iran and the future of US military commitments in Europe.

One likely explanation is the setting itself. Blue is the dominant colour in Nato's logo and branding, and Ankara has been decked out with Nato-themed banners and decorations ahead of the alliance’s two-day summit. Analysts say the carpet may simply have reflected the summit’s visual identity rather than carrying any deeper political symbolism.

While the colours may differ, the message remains the same: Ceremonial carpets have increasingly become a way for countries to showcase national identity and the occasion they are hosting, rather than simply following diplomatic convention.

The blue carpet also followed another high-profile departure from diplomatic tradition. During Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia last year, he was welcomed on the kingdom’s distinctive lavender carpet instead of the customary red carpet.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.