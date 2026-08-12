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Trump confirms secret plane 'switch' after Nato summit in Turkey amid Iran threat

Catering truck concealment and decoy jet used to shield president in Turkey

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth watches at left, President Donald Trump gestures as he switches planes at U.S. Air Force Base, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk Eastern England, on his way back to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth watches at left, President Donald Trump gestures as he switches planes at U.S. Air Force Base, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk Eastern England, on his way back to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
AP

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that US security officials secretly moved him to a different aircraft after the Nato summit in Turkey last month because of a potential threat linked to Iran.

Trump said the decision was made by the Secret Service and the military.

The disclosure follows reporting that Trump was covertly transferred from the presidential aircraft to a smaller military jet at Ankara airport.

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He was reportedly moved inside an airport catering truck to conceal the operation.

What happened?

Trump had appeared to board the familiar Air Force One after the NATO summit. But the aircraft was reportedly used as a decoy, while Trump was secretly moved to another plane.

US officials previously told CBS News that intelligence had identified a credible Iranian threat, including a possible missile attack against the presidential aircraft.

Trump said he did not ask for detailed information about the threat.

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