Trump’s secret flight from Turkey: How a catering truck and a decoy plane evaded an Iranian threat

Inside the covert Air Force One decoy that shielded Trump from an Iranian plot
In an elaborate security operation that remained hidden for weeks, President Donald Trump left a NATO summit in Turkey last month not on the plane the White House publicly described, but on a smaller military jet after slipping away via an airport catering truck.
The move, prompted by a credible Iranian assassination threat, turned the familiar blue-and-white Air Force One into an unwitting decoy carrying journalists and some staff members who believed the president was aboard.
On July 9, NPR reported that Trump flew partway home from Turkey in an old Air Force One jumbo jet.
The details emerged Monday (August 10) in reporting by The Washington Post, based on material reviewed by the newspaper, an official familiar with the operation, and another person with knowledge of the president’s travel.
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The account has since been corroborated in broad outline by The New York Times and other US media outlets.
The episode unfolded on July 8, as Trump wrapped up the NATO summit in Ankara.
Turkey, a NATO ally that shares a border with Iran, hosted the gathering amid renewed hostilities between the United States and Tehran.
US forces had carried out fresh strikes on Iran the previous night after negotiations to end a months-long conflict broke down.
Intelligence flagged a specific threat of an attack on the president or his aircraft, according to earlier reporting by NYT and CBS News.
Iran has long been linked to plots against American officials, with concerns intensifying after the US role in the killing of Iranian leaders, including Qassem Soleimani during Trump’s first term.
Trump had flown to Turkey aboard a newly-upgraded Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar and pressed into service as Air Force One.
Trump announced on social media that he would return on the “former Air Force One” — the older, powder-blue jumbo jet — for “old time’s sake,” while the Qatari plane would stop in Britain so troops could "tour" it.
That public narrative, it turns out, was incomplete.
The deception operation was triggered by a credible threat to Trump, the Post reported.
A similar operation had taken place in 2000, when Bill Clinton used an unmarked executive jet to fly into Pakistan while sending his formal Air Force One as decoy.
According to the reporting, Trump boarded the legacy Air Force One in full view of cameras in Ankara, waving as he ascended the stairs.
Minutes later, he and several aides exited through a door on the opposite side of the aircraft, stepping into the elevated container of an airport catering truck — the kind normally used to load meals.
The truck lowered and drove a short distance to a nearby Air Force C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 commonly used for senior officials.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boarded the C-32A separately.
The plane then flew to RAF Mildenhall in Britain under the nondescript call sign “Reach 18,” with its usual flight-tracking systems reportedly switched off.
It arrived shortly before the decoy Air Force One.
Meanwhile, reporters and some White House staff boarded the legacy jet, still using the Air Force One (AF1) call sign.
They were instructed to keep their window shades closed — an unusual directive noted in contemporary pool reports.
Trump later told reporters on the plane that it was “probably on a dangerous flight” and added, “But if I go, you go.”
Once in Britain, Trump transferred back to the legacy Air Force One by means that remain unclear in the public reporting.
He then appeared before cameras, disembarked, and boarded the Qatari-gifted jet for the final leg home to Washington.
Presidential travel has long included contingency measures. In 2000, Bill Clinton used a decoy Air Force One while arriving in Pakistan on a plain jet.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, George W. Bush was taken to an undisclosed location.
But the scale of this operation — and the fact that members of the press and some staff were not informed they were serving as decoys — stands out.
Security experts note that the highly visible presidential jumbo jet can itself become a target, making a lower-profile alternative safer in certain scenarios.
Former Secret Service officials have emphasised that protecting the president’s methods of movement is essential even when the public has a right to know where the commander in chief is going.
The White House has not disputed the core facts of the operation.
In response to the Post’s questions, communications director Steven Cheung stressed that the Qatari-gifted aircraft has “high-level security protocols” and that “we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats.”
The episode underscores both the persistent risks surrounding Trump’s presidency and the extraordinary lengths US security officials are prepared to go to mitigate them.
It also raises questions about transparency with the traveling press, who historically accompany presidents even into dangerous environments as representatives of the public.
For now, the full extent of the threat assessment and the precise mechanics of Trump’s transfer in Britain remain partially opaque.
What is clear is that for several critical hours in July, the plane the world believed carried the president of the United States did not.