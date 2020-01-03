Was it a missile attack? Were Drones used? The Pentagon is yet to respond.

File photo: Qassem Soleimani. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The US raid that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad opens a period of fresh tensions in the region. The price of petrol has jumped by more than four per cent following Soleimani's death. There's talk of revenge from Iran and its ally Lebanon's Hezbollah.

It also raises questions over what happened and how the killing of the top commander was carried out. Was it a missile attack? Were Drones used? The Pentagon is yet to respond and the clear picture is yet to emerge.

Missile attack using drones

Soleimani and officials from Iran-backed militias were leaving Baghdad airport in two cars when they were hit by a US drone strike near a cargo area, reports BBC.

The commander had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria. Several missiles struck the convoy and at least seven people are believed to have died.

Al Arabia reported that he was coming from Syria and with him were some Lebanese Hezbollah officials. They were killed in a missile attack involving Hellfire R9X.

"Initial analyzes indicate the use of a Hellfire R9X “Ninja” missile in the process of liquidating the Quds commander, Soleimani, and his companions, near the international airport in Baghdad. It is the ninth time that American forces have used this type of missile alongside other missiles launched by the drone," Al Arabia said.

A picture published by the media office of the Iraqi military's joint operations forces on their official Facebook page shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on January 3, 2020 on Baghdad international airport road in which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others Image Credit: AFP

The Pentagon has not gone into specifics about the operation although it has made clear President Donald Trump gave the order to carry it out.

Several US media outlets also reported that drones were used in the strike that hit two vehicles on a road leading to Baghdad international airport.

Soleimani - who commanded Iran's Quds special forces and was considered one of the country's most powerful figures - was traveling in one of them.

Iranian state media however said US helicopters launched the attack.

Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis - the deputy chief of the Iraqi, largely pro-Iran, paramilitary force Hashed Al Shaabi - was also killed.

The method used to kill members of a foreign military reflects more the modus operandi of the Israeli Army than US forces, which typically organize their special forces with precision when they seek to take out highly placed figures, reports AFP.

Examples include Osama Bin Laden or, more recently, former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.

What is Hellfire R9X?

The AGM-114 Hellfire is an air-to-surface missile originally developed for anti-armor use by US. However, later models were developed for precision drone strikes against other target types. They have been reportedly used in a number of targeted killings of high-profile individuals

The Hellfire R9X is a Hellfire variant with a kinetic warhead with pop-out blades, intended to reduce collateral damage. R9X had been deployed in secret since 2017, and their existence was revealed only in 2019. This variant was reportedly used in the killing of Jamal Ahmad Mohammad Al Badawi, accused mastermind of the 2000 USS Cole bombing, as well as Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr Al Masri.

'Trump ordered the killing'

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani "in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad," the Pentagon said.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defense said.

Following Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the US flag without any further explanation.

'Soleimani should have been taken out many years ago'

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani has killed many Americans and should have been killed years ago, Trump said.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!,” he tweeted.

“He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of protesters killed in Iran itself,” the US president said.