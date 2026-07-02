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'We couldn't build a plane like this': Donald Trump hails Qatar's gift of luxury Boeing 747 as he takes maiden flight on it

US President describes the $400m aircraft as unparalleled and thanks Qatar for the gesture

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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US President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland aboard the newly upgraded Air Force One, a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar's government.
US President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland aboard the newly upgraded Air Force One, a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar's government.
AFP

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took his first flight aboard a newly upgraded Boeing 747 that was donated by Qatar's royal family, describing it as "maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built".

The aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews after Trump returned from North Dakota, where he attended events linked to the upcoming opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was honoured to fly on the aircraft and praised its design and features.

"This will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built," Trump said, adding that Boeing had described it as the finest aircraft of its kind.

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The luxury jet, estimated to be worth around $400 million, was gifted by Qatar without conditions. However, the donation has sparked a fresh debate in Washington, with critics raising questions about the legal, ethical and national security implications of accepting such an expensive gift from a foreign ally.

The aircraft has been redesigned with a new white, red and navy-blue colour scheme and includes several upgrades that make it similar to Trump's personal aircraft.

Trump defended the decision to accept the plane, arguing that the current Air Force One fleet is outdated.

"Our Air Force One was 35 or 36 years old and it didn't look appropriate for our country when parked next to newer aircraft," he said. "The country should be proud of this. It's beautiful."

The president also said acquiring a similar aircraft through traditional government channels would have been significantly more expensive.

"This was a gift from a country that has treated us very well and is an ally in the Middle East," Trump said, referring to Qatar. He added that Boeing had told him that no aircraft matched the one owned by Qatar.

"Frankly, we couldn't build a plane like this because we wouldn't be willing to spend the kind of money necessary. They spent top dollar," he said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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