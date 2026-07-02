"This will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built," Trump said, adding that Boeing had described it as the finest aircraft of its kind.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was honoured to fly on the aircraft and praised its design and features.

The aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews after Trump returned from North Dakota, where he attended events linked to the upcoming opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took his first flight aboard a newly upgraded Boeing 747 that was donated by Qatar's royal family, describing it as "maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built".

The luxury jet, estimated to be worth around $400 million, was gifted by Qatar without conditions. However, the donation has sparked a fresh debate in Washington, with critics raising questions about the legal, ethical and national security implications of accepting such an expensive gift from a foreign ally.

"Our Air Force One was 35 or 36 years old and it didn't look appropriate for our country when parked next to newer aircraft," he said. "The country should be proud of this. It's beautiful."

The aircraft has been redesigned with a new white, red and navy-blue colour scheme and includes several upgrades that make it similar to Trump's personal aircraft.

"Frankly, we couldn't build a plane like this because we wouldn't be willing to spend the kind of money necessary. They spent top dollar," he said.

"This was a gift from a country that has treated us very well and is an ally in the Middle East," Trump said, referring to Qatar. He added that Boeing had told him that no aircraft matched the one owned by Qatar.

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