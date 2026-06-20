Donald Trump unveils Qatar-gifted Boeing 747 as interim presidential aircraft

The $400m aircraft, designated the VC-25B Bridge, to bridge Air Force One transition
US President Donald Trump on Saturday unveiled a modified Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, describing it as a “flying White House” and saying it would temporarily serve as the presidential aircraft until the next-generation Air Force One programme is completed.
Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after inspecting the aircraft and addressing military personnel, Trump praised the speed with which the plane had been transformed and highlighted its size and capabilities.
“This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like this, and it was completed in just 10 months.”
He added that the aircraft is the largest Air Force One ever built and said it can fly farther and faster than previous presidential planes.
Industry estimates have valued the aircraft at around $400 million. Trump also thanked the Emir of Qatar for the gift and gave a tour of the aircraft, showing off its upgraded interiors and systems.
The president said the new plane is expected to take part in a major military flyover during America’s 250th anniversary celebrations and Independence Day events next year.
Trump also indicated that his recent return from the G7 Summit marked his last scheduled journey aboard the current VC-25A aircraft, which have served US presidents since the administration of George HW Bush.
The ageing aircraft, among the most recognised symbols of the presidency, function as airborne command centres capable of supporting the commander-in-chief during emergencies. Trump suggested they could eventually be preserved in museums because of their historical significance.
Meanwhile, the US Air Force confirmed that the aircraft, designated the VC-25B Bridge, has formally joined the Presidential Airlift Group and will undergo initial commissioning flights before entering full service.
According to the Air Force, the aircraft has received a new red, white and blue paint scheme and completed final government modifications needed to operate as a secure presidential transport.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said protecting the president remains the military’s highest priority.
Officials said the aircraft has been equipped with advanced security systems and secure communications technology to ensure the commander-in-chief remains protected and connected during missions.
The VC-25B Bridge will serve as an interim solution until the long-delayed next-generation Air Force One fleet becomes operational.