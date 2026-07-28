The Israeli military said on Tuesday it intercepted a drone near the Jordanian border and was looking into its origin.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a UAV in the area of the Jordan border," the military said.

"The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. The origin of the launch is under review."

Jordan has been repeatedly targeted since war resumed between Iran and the United States earlier this month.

Israel has not taken part in the latest round of fighting.

Separately, the Israeli military said early Tuesday that air sirens sounded in the area of Kissufim, next to the Gaza Strip, due to a "false identification".