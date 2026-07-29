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Iran warns ships accepting compensation from its frozen assets will be barred from transiting Hormuz

Tehran vows to bar vessels compensated with its frozen funds from key strait

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Iran warns ships accepting compensation from its frozen assets will be barred from transiting Hormuz (File Image)
Iran warns ships accepting compensation from its frozen assets will be barred from transiting Hormuz (File Image)

Tehran: Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Tuesday that vessels belonging to any country or company accepting compensation from Iran's frozen assets would not be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB.

A spokesman for the headquarters rejected US President Donald Trump's statement that ships damaged by Iran in the Gulf would be compensated using Iran's frozen funds.

He said Iran believes the vessels were damaged because of insecurity created by the US military and their use of what he described as an illegal and unsafe shipping route south of the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The spokesman said Iran's armed forces would bar the vessels of any country or company accepting such compensation from transiting the strait.

On Monday, President Trump has said Iranian funds controlled by Washington will be used to compensate for damage caused to ships in the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.

Trump made the announcement while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. He rejected the suggestion that the United States would use its own funds to reimburse shipping companies.

“No. No. We're going to use Iran's money to pay for the damage they did,” Trump said when asked whether the US would pay the companies directly.

“In other words, Iran money that we control will be used to pay for damages. Sound good? Not bad, right? You should be rewarded,” he added.

Trump did not explain how much Iranian money was under US control, which shipping companies would qualify or how compensation would be distributed.

The president said conditions in the Strait of Hormuz had improved after US military operations against Iran. He also said Washington and Tehran were engaged in talks.

“Their whole shoreline is wiped out. The strait is in very good shape now, and we're talking right now,” Trump said.

He said Iran had sought a pause in attacks as negotiations continued and suggested that the United States could resume military action if no agreement was reached.

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