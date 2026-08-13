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Iran blockade: US Navy redirects 4 more ships near Hormuz as Tehran's oil lifeline chokes

US says Strait of Hormuz stays open to neutral traffic amid mounting pressure on Tehran

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America’s "steel wall" blockade against Iran.
An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America’s "steel wall" blockade against Iran.
X | @CENTCOM

Four more Iran-linked ships were "redirected" by the US Central Command on Wednesday, as American forces continue to enforce the “steel wall” naval blockade against Iran.

This brings the total of ship redirections to 59 commercial vessels, 3 “disabled”, and 2 boarded as of August 12, 2026.

The term "redirected" means either blocked or turned back.

The previous day’s figures (August 11) stood at 55 redirected, 3 disabled, and 2 boarded, indicating continued interdiction activity.

The blockade targets vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports and coastal areas.

US insists Hormuz is 'open'

US President Donald Trump says it has "total control" over the strategic straight, while CentCom has repeatedly stated that the Strait of Hormuz itself remains "open" for neutral transit to or from non-Iranian destinations, with US forces assisting commercial traffic through the waterway while enforcing restrictions solely on Iran-bound or Iran-origin shipping.

Iran claims Hormuz is blocked — and will remain so until the US meets Tehran's demands.

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Blockade reimposed

The current phase of the US blockade was reimposed around mid-July 2026 after a short-lived ceasefire/MOU period collapsed amid renewed Iranian threats and attacks on commercial shipping. 

Earlier tallies showed steady increases (i.e., 44 redirected by early August, 55 by August 9–10). 

Operations involve warnings, redirection, disabling of propulsion/steering systems (including Hellfire missile strikes on non-compliant vessels), and boarding teams.

Carrier strike groups, including assets from USS George H.W. Bush and previously USS Abraham Lincoln, along with numerous surface combatants, continue to support the effort.

Oil export restrictions

The blockade severely restricts Iran’s ability to export oil and receive imports by sea, targeting a core revenue stream. 

Iranian crude exports, previously significant, have been heavily constrained under the “steel wall,” compounding economic pressure from sanctions and the broader conflict. 

Tehran and the IRGC continue to claim control of the Strait and assert that it remains closed until their conditions are met, while dismissing US statements on openness — claims CentCom has labeled false.

Prolonged enforcement raises the cost of any Iranian attempts to challenge the blockade, risks further isolation of Iranian ports, and increases domestic economic strain. 

At the same time, Iran retains asymmetric options (threats, attempted attacks on slow-moving commercial vessels, or wider regional actions), which have previously contributed to reduced overall Hormuz traffic and elevated global oil market volatility. 

Oil prices have fluctuated amid the standoff, with supply disruptions and inventory drawdowns noted by energy agencies.

The US Navy’s enforcement keeps pressure on Iranian maritime commerce while asserting freedom of navigation for non-Iran traffic through the Strait. 

The US military's enforcement of its blockade on Iranian ports has moved from warnings and vessel diversions to increasingly forceful measures, including attacks designed to disable ships that Washington says are attempting to breach the blockade.

Vessel disabled

On Tuesday a US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two Hellfire missiles at the Panama-flagged cargo ship Vela Nova in the Gulf of Oman after US forces said the vessel ignored repeated orders to stop. 

The missiles struck the ship's engine room, disabling it, according to US Central Command.

The incident is significant because it illustrates how the US maritime operation around Iran has evolved: warn, redirect, disable — and, if necessary, board.

Washington's position

Washington's position is that it has imposed a blockade on maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports in order to prevent Iran from using maritime trade — particularly oil exports — to sustain its war effort.

The Strait of Hormuz is central to that strategy because it is Iran's principal maritime gateway to the Persian Gulf.

But the geography creates an enormous complication. A blockade of Iran is not the same thing as a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial vessels from other countries also use the waterway.

That means US forces are operating in an environment where Iranian military activity, US military enforcement and ordinary commercial navigation overlap.

The International Crisis Group has described Hormuz as "the point where Iran's wartime leverage intersects with Washington's vulnerability".

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