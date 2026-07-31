US Navy tightens grip: 24 ships turned back, 2 disabled in Iran blockade crackdown

US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7), one of more than 20 warships supporting the US blockade against Iran. Since the renewed US-Iran war following IRGC hits on commercial ships transitting Hormuz, CentCom forces have redirected 24 commercial ships, and disabled 2 as of July 30, 2026. @CentCom | X