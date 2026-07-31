US Navy tightens grip: 24 ships turned back, 2 disabled in Iran blockade crackdown

Blockade operations deepen amid unresolved US-Iran regional confrontation
US Central Command said Friday that its forces have redirected 24 commercial vessels, disabled two that failed to comply and boarded two others as of July 30 while enforcing a naval blockade on traffic to and from Iranian ports.
The figures mark a steady increase since the blockade resumed July 14. CENTCOM previously reported 20 vessels redirected as of July 29.
Officials described the operations as aimed at ensuring full compliance with restrictions on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.
The blockade does not restrict freedom of navigation for vessels simply transiting the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations, CENTCOM has repeatedly stated.
Forces prefer to redirect ships through warnings.
Non-compliant vessels face disablement of propulsion systems or boarding by US Marines to verify cargo and course.
One earlier incident involved a Curaçao-flagged tanker that ignored repeated warnings while heading toward Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal; US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into its smokestack to disable it.
Boardings have included verification checks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, after which vessels were released once compliance was confirmed.
The measures form part of broader US efforts amid the months-long conflict with Iran that began with US-Israeli strikes earlier this year.
Tehran has threatened commercial shipping and at times claimed to control or close the strait, while US officials accuse Iranian forces and proxies of attacking vessels.
Shipping traffic through the critical oil chokepoint remains below pre-conflict levels, contributing to volatility in energy markets.
Mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and maintain contact with US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16.
CentCom said enforcement continues with a mix of warships, aircraft and Marine units.
No further details were released on the identities of the most recently redirected or boarded vessels.
The conflict has also seen repeated exchanges of strikes, including recent US responses to Iranian missile attacks on American forces in the region.
Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions have so far failed to produce a lasting pause.