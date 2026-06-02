121 ships redirected, 5 disabled as US rachets up blockade of Iran ports

Naval cordon aims to choke Iran’s oil trade, counters Tehran Hormuz grip
The US naval blockade continues to choke Iran, with 121 ships redirected and five "disabled" so far as of June 1, according to the Central Command (CentCom), which oversees US military operations in the Gulf and Middle East.
The move ensures "compliance" to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, initiated on April 13, 2026, under orders from President Donald Trump following the collapse of nuclear negotiations.
The blockade "remains in full effect", CentCom stated, adding their forces as strictly enforcing it against all vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
The blockade aims to economically pressure Iran by restricting its oil exports and imports through its ports.
121 commercial vessels redirected to ensure compliance.
5 vessels disabled after ignoring repeated warnings (including actions like precision strikes on engine rooms). thehill.com
Thousands of U.S. service members — sailors, Marines, aviators, and support personnel — are involved, backed by warships, aircraft, and land-based assets.
The operation is described as impartial: it targets Iran-linked traffic but does not interfere with vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to/from non-Iranian ports.
This marks a significant escalation in US-Iran tensions.
Early milestones included redirecting 100 ships by May 23.
Incidents have involved boardings by US Marines (e.g., 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit) and disabling non-compliant ships.
Disruptions to global energy markets and shipping routes.
Daily economic costs to Iran estimated in the hundreds of millions.
Retaliatory actions reported, including Iran seizing some vessels.
Ongoing diplomacy alongside the military pressure, with effects on oil prices and regional stability.
This demonstrates a major projection of US naval power in one of the world's most critical chokepoints for energy.
The situation is fluid, with potential for further diplomatic or military developments.