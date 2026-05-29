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Initial framework: US, Iran edge toward 60-day deal to prevent further escalation amid uncertainty

Tehran, Washington weigh 60-day pause as mistrust clouds emerging framework

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations while transiting the Arabian Sea. Sailors and Marines aboard the aircraft carrier perform their tasks in support of US military operations across the Middle East.
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations while transiting the Arabian Sea. Sailors and Marines aboard the aircraft carrier perform their tasks in support of US military operations across the Middle East.
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US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly agreed in principle to a framework that would extend a fragile ceasefire for 60 days and open formal negotiations over the future of Iran’s nuclear program, according to US officials familiar with the talks.

The proposed agreement, reported by the BBC, has not yet received final approval from President Donald Trump or Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

American officials described the arrangement as an "initial framework" aimed at preventing further escalation after weeks of military confrontation in the Gulf region.

But uncertainty quickly emerged from Tehran.

Divisions, mistrust

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim cited a source close to the negotiations who denied that any final agreement had been completed or formally confirmed, highlighting continuing divisions and mistrust between the two longtime adversaries.

Both sides have accused each other of violating an already shaky ceasefire announced earlier this week following US strikes on Iranian military targets and retaliatory attacks by Tehran-aligned forces.

On Thursday, Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted a US military base in the region after fresh overnight American strikes hit southern Iran. Iranian state-linked media described the attacks as retaliation for what Tehran called “continued aggression” against its territory.

Fragile ceasefire

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8, 2026, punctuated by skirmishes between the US and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two nations had been engaged in military jockeying in the Gulf region for weeks, creating risk of further escalation.

The proposed agreement

According to US officials speaking to the BBC, negotiators have reached an initial memorandum of understanding (MOU) that includes:

  • Ceasefire extension: 60-day prolongation of the current truce 

  • Nuclear talks: Formal negotiations on Iran's nuclear program to begin

  • Strait of Hormuz: Unrestricted vessel movement; US naval blockade lifted 

  • Iran's commitment: Pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons

  • US concessions: Discussion of sanctions relief and unfreezing Iranian assets 

  • Mine clearance: Iran to clear all mines in the waterway within 30 days

Current status: Not yet finalised

The framework requires final approval from:

  • President Donald Trump (US)

  • Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iran's leadership

The uncertainty from Tehran

Conflicting information emerged from Iran:

  • Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Washington and Tehran are in the "final stage" of formulating the MOU

  • However, Iran's semi-official Tasnim agency cited a source involved in discussions saying "no deal has been finalised or confirmed"

  • Reports from Tehran present a different perspective than US officials' claims

Diplomatic significance

This would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict began, though officials caution that a comprehensive agreement addressing Trump's nuclear demands would still require further intensive negotiations.

The uncertainty reflects the high stakes: both sides are moving closer to agreement while a month-long ceasefire remains uncertain.

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