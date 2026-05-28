No casualties were reported
Kuwait's General Staff of the Army has announced that air defence systems were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks targeting the country’s airspace early on Thursday.
In a statement, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said air defence systems were currently responding to a wave of hostile missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles attempting to penetrate Kuwaiti airspace.
The military said explosion sounds heard in different areas were the result of successful interception operations carried out by air defence systems against hostile aerial targets.
Authorities urged citizens and residents to fully comply with security and safety instructions issued by official agencies and to exercise caution.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage were announced by Kuwaiti authorities.