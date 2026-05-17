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Saudi Arabia strongly condemns drone attack on UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant site

Kingdom backs UAE measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity

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Unit 3 of UAE's Al Barakah Nuclear Plant adds 1200MW of clean electricity to the National Power grid.
Unit 3 of UAE's Al Barakah Nuclear Plant adds 1200MW of clean electricity to the National Power grid.
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RIYADH: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's condemnation in the strongest terms of the drone attack on the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom reaffirmed its categorical rejection of these blatant attacks, which threaten the region's security and stability. It stressed its solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

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The UAE’s air defences intercepted three drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The Ministry said the drones entered the country from the western border on May 17, 2026, adding that two were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.

The ministry said investigations were under way to determine the source of the attacks and that further details would be announced once inquiries were completed.

The ministry said it remained fully prepared to respond to any threats and would firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security, sovereignty and stability, while protecting its national interests and capabilities.

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