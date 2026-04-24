The authority urged people to stay in safe places and avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods. It also warned against swimming in wadis, where water levels can rise quickly and turn dangerous without warning.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has called on residents to remain cautious as thunderstorms are expected to continue across several regions of the Kingdom until Tuesday.

The capital, Riyadh, saw heavy rainfall on Thursday under cloudy skies and strong winds. The stormy weather also brought poor visibility and unstable conditions across parts of the city.

The directorate stressed the importance of following safety updates shared through official media channels and social media platforms, as weather conditions may change rapidly over the coming days.

The National Center for Meteorology had earlier warned of moderate to heavy thunderstorms in Riyadh, urging the public to keep track of official updates and follow safety instructions.

Authorities reported the formation of dense storm clouds, with a risk of hail and flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas and valleys. Residents were advised to remain cautious while travelling, as road conditions may be affected by water build-up and reduced visibility.

Authorities have reiterated that weather conditions across the Kingdom remain unstable and advised the public to exercise caution, especially in open and low-lying areas, until the system clears.

Other areas including Qassim, Hail, Madinah, the Northern Borders, Al Jouf, the Eastern Province, Al Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran are also expected to see similar conditions. Meanwhile, the Tabuk region may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Civil Defence said the Riyadh and Makkah regions are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain, which could lead to flash floods, hail and dust storms.

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