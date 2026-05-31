Saudi Arabia opens visa applications for new Umrah season

Pilgrims can begin entering Kingdom from today through Nusuk platform
Saudi Arabia will begin issuing Umrah visas for the new Umrah season from today, May 31, marking the start of preparations for the 1448 AH season following the conclusion of this year's Hajj.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the visa issuance and the arrival of international pilgrims for the new Umrah season would commence on today, and runs until March 23, 2027.
Pilgrims will now be permitted to enter Mecca and obtain Umrah permits through the government’s Nusuk application. The platform serves as the Kingdom’s unified digital gateway for permits, bookings and pilgrimage services.
The ministry said March 9, 2027, corresponding to Shawwal 1,1448 AH, would be the final date for issuing Umrah visas. The last date for pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia will be March 23, 2027, while all Umrah pilgrims must depart the Kingdom by April 7, 2027.
The Kingdom has accelerated the digital transformation of Umrah services in recent years through the Nusuk platform, introducing electronic permits, automated contracting procedures and QR code verification systems. Saudi Arabia is also expanding transport and hospitality infrastructure as part of efforts to accommodate growing numbers of pilgrims under Vision 2030.