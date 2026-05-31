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Saudi Arabia opens visa applications for new Umrah season

Pilgrims can begin entering Kingdom from today through Nusuk platform

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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International pilgrims can now enter the Kingdom for performing Umrah until March 23, 2027.
International pilgrims can now enter the Kingdom for performing Umrah until March 23, 2027.
General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia will begin issuing Umrah visas for the new Umrah season from today, May 31, marking the start of preparations for the 1448 AH season following the conclusion of this year's Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the visa issuance and the arrival of international pilgrims for the new Umrah season would commence on today, and runs until March 23, 2027.

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Pilgrims will now be permitted to enter Mecca and obtain Umrah permits through the government’s Nusuk application. The platform serves as the Kingdom’s unified digital gateway for permits, bookings and pilgrimage services.

The ministry said March 9, 2027, corresponding to Shawwal 1,1448 AH, would be the final date for issuing Umrah visas. The last date for pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia will be March 23, 2027, while all Umrah pilgrims must depart the Kingdom by April 7, 2027.

The Kingdom has accelerated the digital transformation of Umrah services in recent years through the Nusuk platform, introducing electronic permits, automated contracting procedures and QR code verification systems. Saudi Arabia is also expanding transport and hospitality infrastructure as part of efforts to accommodate growing numbers of pilgrims under Vision 2030.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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