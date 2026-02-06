Saudi Arabia to begin issuing 2026 Hajj visas on February 8

Saudi Arabia launches early visa timeline, with pilgrim arrivals set for April 2026
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the issuance of visas for the 2026 Hajj season (1447 AH) will begin on February 8.
The move was unveiled as part of a detailed operational calendar for Hajj affairs offices.
It comes as part of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's ongoing efforts to enhance service readiness and streamline preparations months before pilgrims arrive in the Kingdom.
Preparations for the 2026 season began as early as June 8, 2025, corresponding to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH, when the ministry issued preliminary planning documents to Hajj affairs offices worldwide.
In early Safar, those offices were granted access to detailed data on camps in the holy sites through the digital Nusk Masar platform, allowing additional time for planning, review and coordination.
According to the announced schedule, preparatory contracting for accommodation and core services will begin on 1 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, with October 12, 2025 set as the deadline for completing preparatory meetings, finalising operational data and opening pilgrim registration in participating countries.
The month of Jumada Al Awwal will see the signing of major service agreements and the launch of a Hajj services exhibition aimed at strengthening cooperation between government entities and private-sector providers.
As preparations intensify in early 2026, contracts for accommodation in Mecca and Medina, as well as transport and services at the holy sites, were scheduled for completion in January. Visa issuance will formally begin on February 8, followed in March by the finalisation of visas and the submission of pilgrims’ pre-arrival readiness data.
The ministry said the first groups of pilgrims are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia from April 18, 2026 (1 Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH), marking the start of the final operational phase of the season.
The ministry stressed the importance of strict adherence to the announced timeline to ensure that infrastructure and services are fully prepared ahead of pilgrims’ arrival.
The early rollout has been accompanied by significant progress on the ground. The ministry confirmed that contracts covering all services at the holy sites for pilgrims arriving from abroad have been finalised, along with accommodation agreements in Mecca through the Nusk platform.
To date, around 750,000 pilgrims have registered, including 30,000 who have booked packages directly from their home countries. Approximately 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims at the holy sites, while 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual requirements.
The ministry highlighted the role of Nusk Masar and electronic wallets in managing financial and contractual processes, measures intended to improve transparency, accelerate procedures and reduce disorder in bookings.
In a statement, the ministry urged Hajj affairs offices and service providers to comply fully with the approved schedule, stressing that the early planning is essential to delivering a safe, efficient and dignified pilgrimage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox