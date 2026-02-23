GOLD/FOREX
Hajj and Umrah Ministry issues step-by-step visit guide for pilgrims in 16 languages

The guide has been made available to the public through the ministry’s official website

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia's Hajj Ministry is digitally transforming pilgrim services for millions of Muslims who travel to the Kingdom each year.
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a comprehensive digital guide translated into 16 languages to assist international pilgrims and visitors performing Umrah.

The initiative aims to streamline the pilgrimage process by providing worshippers with essential procedural and religious information in their native languages, ensuring that rituals at the Two Holy Mosques are conducted with greater ease. According to the ministry, the move is a central part of a broader digital transformation strategy intended to improve the quality of services for the millions of Muslims who travel to the Kingdom annually.

Structured as an interactive educational resource, the 'Umrah and Visit Guide' follows a chronological format that mirrors the pilgrim's journey. It begins with pre-travel preparations, including visa and permit requirements, and continues through the technicalities of performing practices such as Ihram, Tawaf, and Sa’i.

Beyond religious instruction, the guide provides practical logistical support. It contains digital links to interactive maps, instructional videos, and details regarding transport and movement within the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Officials noted that the inclusion of behavioural and organizational guidelines is intended to manage crowd flow and maintain order at the holy sites, particularly during peak periods. The guide also details departure formalities to assist pilgrims as they conclude their visit.

The ministry stated that the publication is designed to bridge communication gaps and foster a more seamless experience for a global audience. The guide has been made available to the public through the ministry’s official website.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
