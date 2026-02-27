Saudi Arabia launches new interactive guide for Umrah pilgrims

Digital guide offers detailed insights into the services and facilities available
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a comprehensive new guide to support Umrah pilgrims as part of efforts to enhance their spiritual journey and improve access to services in the holy cities.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued the interactive guide under the ‘Coming to Umrah’ campaign, in partnership with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and the Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites.
The initiative aims to provide Saudi citizens and expatriates with essential guidance and practical information to help them perform Umrah with ease and confidence.
The digital guide offers detailed insights into the services and facilities available at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Through interactive maps and direct links, users can explore entrances, gates and key support services, allowing pilgrims to navigate the holy sites more efficiently.
The guide is designed to give pilgrims and visitors access to the most important regulatory and advisory information throughout their journey. It also seeks to improve the overall experience by facilitating the performance of rituals and helping visitors move smoothly between key locations.
The platform provides a comprehensive reference, covering the full journey from the Mawaqeet and routes to reach them, to transport options for travelling to Mecca and Medina and guidance on mobility within the two cities.
The guide also provides detailed instructions for visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, including how to book appointments through the Nusuk application. In addition, it highlights historical landmarks and enrichment destinations that allow pilgrims to deepen their spiritual experience during their stay.
Content is presented in an engaging and interactive format supported by visuals, awareness messages and direct links to services. It also includes organisational and health guidance to help pilgrims perform rituals safely and efficiently.