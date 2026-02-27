GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia launches new interactive guide for Umrah pilgrims

Digital guide offers detailed insights into the services and facilities available

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The platform covers the full journey and the routes to reach the destinations
The platform covers the full journey and the routes to reach the destinations
X/SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a comprehensive new guide to support Umrah pilgrims as part of efforts to enhance their spiritual journey and improve access to services in the holy cities.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued the interactive guide under the ‘Coming to Umrah’ campaign, in partnership with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and the Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites.

The initiative aims to provide Saudi citizens and expatriates with essential guidance and practical information to help them perform Umrah with ease and confidence.

The digital guide offers detailed insights into the services and facilities available at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Through interactive maps and direct links, users can explore entrances, gates and key support services, allowing pilgrims to navigate the holy sites more efficiently.

The guide is designed to give pilgrims and visitors access to the most important regulatory and advisory information throughout their journey. It also seeks to improve the overall experience by facilitating the performance of rituals and helping visitors move smoothly between key locations.

The platform provides a comprehensive reference, covering the full journey from the Mawaqeet and routes to reach them, to transport options for travelling to Mecca and Medina and guidance on mobility within the two cities.

The guide also provides detailed instructions for visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, including how to book appointments through the Nusuk application. In addition, it highlights historical landmarks and enrichment destinations that allow pilgrims to deepen their spiritual experience during their stay.

Content is presented in an engaging and interactive format supported by visuals, awareness messages and direct links to services. It also includes organisational and health guidance to help pilgrims perform rituals safely and efficiently.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Package booking and payments will begin mid-Ramadan, ministry says.

Saudi Arabia opens Hajj registration via Nusuk platform

1m read
Saudi Arabia's Hajj Ministry is digitally transforming pilgrim services for millions of Muslims who travel to the Kingdom each year.

Saudi Arabia issues Umrah guide in 16 languages

2m read
Authorities introduce measures to manage crowds and ensure smooth rituals at the Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

2m read
The Grand Mosque in Mecca received nearly 35m worshippers in the lunar month of Rajab.

Nearly 79m worshippers flood Mecca and Medina in Rajab

2m read