GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia announces new amendments to Umrah visa rules

The new policy will come into effect next week

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Umrah visa to be cancelled if unused after 30 days
Umrah visa to be cancelled if unused after 30 days
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new amendments to Umrah visa regulations, reducing the validity of the entry visa from three months to one month from the date of issuance. However, the validity period for stay after a pilgrim’s arrival in the Kingdom remains unchanged at three months, according to sources quoted by Al Arabiya. The new policy will come into effect next week.

Visa cancelled if unused after 30 days

Under the revised rules, the Umrah visa will be automatically cancelled 30 days after issuance if the pilgrim does not register to enter Saudi Arabia within that period. The move is intended to streamline visa management and ensure smooth entry processes for pilgrims.

Steps to manage growing pilgrim numbers

Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, told Al Arabiya that the decision forms part of the ministry’s preparations for an expected surge in Umrah pilgrims — particularly with the end of summer and cooler weather in Makkah and Madinah. The aim is to prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities.

Record-breaking Umrah season

According to Saudi Gazette, more than four million Umrah visas have been issued to international pilgrims since the start of the new Umrah season in early June. This marks a record number within just five months, surpassing figures from previous seasons.

All visa types now valid for Umrah

Last month, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that holders of all visa types — including personal, family visit, electronic tourist, transit, and work visas — are now eligible to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the move, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, is part of efforts to simplify procedures for pilgrims and expand access to Umrah services in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Nusuk Umrah platform

The ministry also highlighted the Nusuk Umrah platform, which allows users to book packages, obtain permits electronically, and choose timings flexibly. The integrated system is part of ongoing efforts to make performing Umrah easier and more accessible for Muslims worldwide.

Related Topics:
HajjSaudi Arabiaumrah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The report shows that over 1.5 million of the pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom.

Record 11.7 million pilgrims perform Umrah in one month

1m read
Key updates for UAE residents performing Umrah this year, from visa applications to accommodation and health guidelines.

How UAE residents can plan Umrah in 2025

3m read
Saudi Arabia allows all visa holders to perform Umrah, ministry confirms

All visa holders can now perform Umrah: Hajj ministry

1m read
New licensing aims to improve Hajj experience in 2026

New licensing aims to improve Hajj experience in 2026

1m read