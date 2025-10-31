The new policy will come into effect next week
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new amendments to Umrah visa regulations, reducing the validity of the entry visa from three months to one month from the date of issuance. However, the validity period for stay after a pilgrim’s arrival in the Kingdom remains unchanged at three months, according to sources quoted by Al Arabiya. The new policy will come into effect next week.
Under the revised rules, the Umrah visa will be automatically cancelled 30 days after issuance if the pilgrim does not register to enter Saudi Arabia within that period. The move is intended to streamline visa management and ensure smooth entry processes for pilgrims.
Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, told Al Arabiya that the decision forms part of the ministry’s preparations for an expected surge in Umrah pilgrims — particularly with the end of summer and cooler weather in Makkah and Madinah. The aim is to prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities.
According to Saudi Gazette, more than four million Umrah visas have been issued to international pilgrims since the start of the new Umrah season in early June. This marks a record number within just five months, surpassing figures from previous seasons.
Last month, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that holders of all visa types — including personal, family visit, electronic tourist, transit, and work visas — are now eligible to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.
The ministry said the move, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, is part of efforts to simplify procedures for pilgrims and expand access to Umrah services in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The ministry also highlighted the Nusuk Umrah platform, which allows users to book packages, obtain permits electronically, and choose timings flexibly. The integrated system is part of ongoing efforts to make performing Umrah easier and more accessible for Muslims worldwide.
