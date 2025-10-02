GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia launches new licensing system for pilgrim accommodation ahead of Hajj 2026

Register on the Nusuk Masar platform to lease pilgrim accommodations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Reuters

Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced a new licensing system for pilgrim accommodations in Mecca and Medina for the 2026 Hajj season. Licences will now be issued through the temporary hostel licensing service, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

Applicants must register through the Nusuk Masar platform to qualify for leasing pilgrim accommodations. Licenses are to be obtained via the Ministry of Tourism’s electronic platform, in line with approved requirements, before the contracting period closes on February 1, 2026. The process does not apply to hotels that already hold year-round licences from the Ministry of Tourism.

The temporary hostel licensing system aims to boost service quality, streamline bookings, and enhance the Hajj experience in the holy sites in Mecca and MedinaThe new system is designed to improve service quality by issuing seasonal licences that meet regulatory standards. It integrates licensed accommodations with the Nusuk platform for coordinated bookings, enhances hospitality capacity during Hajj, and ensures a safe, organised experience for pilgrims through the electronic licensing platform.

