Saudi Arabia urges pilgrims to avoid peak hours for Umrah during last 10 days of Ramadan

Hajj Ministry identifies busiest periods at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Reuters
Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to avoid peak hours when performing Umrah during the final 10 days of Ramadan, as large numbers of worshippers are expected at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The ministry identified nine hours each day that witness the heaviest flow of pilgrims and overcrowding around the mosque.

According to traffic indicators recorded during the first two weeks of Ramadan, the busiest periods occur between 4pm and 10pm, and 5am and 8am.

Moderate crowd levels are typically seen between 11pm and 4am, while the period from 8am to 3pm usually experiences lighter traffic, offering pilgrims a more comfortable time to perform the rituals.

Anticipated rise in pilgrims

Security forces have stepped up preparations for the remainder of the holy month to manage the anticipated rise in Umrah pilgrims and worshippers at the Grand Mosque.

Authorities are implementing enhanced crowd-control and organisational measures, including improved traffic management, humanitarian services and the use of advanced security technologies and artificial intelligence to regulate movement.

Efforts are also under way to facilitate access to the central Haram area and reduce congestion for buses transporting visitors to and from the Grand Mosque.

