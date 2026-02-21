GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

Guidelines cover crowd control, transport, health, and safety measures for smooth rituals

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Authorities introduce measures to manage crowds and ensure smooth rituals at the Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia has rolled out comprehensive guidelines to preserve safety, security, and smooth movement of Umrah performers during Ramadan 1447AH, as visitor numbers surge at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The measures form part of an operational plan to regulate crowds, enhance emergency readiness, and ensure pilgrims perform rituals in a calm and organised environment.

Managing peak crowds

Ramadan attracts millions of worshippers, particularly during the last ten nights. Authorities warned that the central area around the Grand Mosque experiences heavy congestion before and after prayer times. Pilgrims are urged to follow security personnel instructions, signage, and designated pedestrian routes, maintaining calm and respecting the flow of movement.

Digital and transport measures

Mosque entrances now feature digital indicators guiding worshippers to available prayer areas—green for open access, red for full capacity. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, including buses, taxis, and the Haramain high-speed railway, while private vehicles face restrictions in central zones during peak hours. Dedicated shuttles and parking areas are provided on the city outskirts.

Safety in central zones

Motorcycles, bicycles, and unauthorised vehicles are banned from central pedestrian areas. Pilgrims should avoid gathering in entrances, corridors, and emergency exits, and leave promptly after completing prayers to allow smooth movement for others.

Special arrangements for vulnerable groups

Elderly worshippers and people of determination will have designated prayer areas, priority pathways, and electric carts to ease movement and Tawaf. Families are advised to avoid bringing children into densely crowded zones, especially during peak prayers.

Health, wellbeing, and fire safety

Authorities urge pilgrims to stay hydrated, rest adequately, avoid heat exposure, and seek medical attention if necessary. Visitors should familiarise themselves with emergency exits in accommodation, avoid overloading outlets, and keep fire safety equipment accessible.

Security and prohibited behaviour

Pilgrims must safeguard personal belongings, obtain official Umrah permits digitally, and comply with scheduling systems to reduce congestion. Prohibited actions include carrying weapons, smoking, begging, unauthorised selling, blocking movement, or entering restricted maintenance areas. Suspicious activities should be reported immediately.

Related Topics:
RamadanEidSaudi Arabiaumrah

