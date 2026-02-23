Ramadan 2026: 40 multilingual smart screens rolled out at Two Holy Mosques

Smart screens enhance Ramadan services at Grand Mosque and Medina’s Prophet’s Mosque
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has deployed more than 40 multilingual interactive screens to disseminate trusted religious content during the holy month of Ramadan.
The smart screens, installed across key locations within the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, broadcast verified religious rulings and guidance to worshippers in over 50 international languages. The move comes as the Two Holy Mosques witness peak Umrah crowds during Ramadan.
The initiative is designed to help visitors and pilgrims access accurate religious information quickly, raise awareness, correct misconceptions and enable them to perform rituals with clarity and reassurance.
Sheikh Ali Al Nafie, Deputy Head of the Intellectual and Awareness Affairs Agency, said the screens represent a modern technological channel dedicated to serving worshippers, promoting moderation and balanced understanding.
The screens are positioned in prominent areas including the Mataf expansion, the Saudi Riwaq, the King Fahd Expansion and the Third Saudi Expansion. The presidency said the project forms part of a broader digital ecosystem introduced for Ramadan, in line with directives from Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs.