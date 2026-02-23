If the crescent is spotted on the evening of March 18, Eid Al Fitr begins on Thursday, March 19, with the public holiday running through Saturday March 21. Sunday March 22 rounds out the break as a regular weekend day - four days in total.

If the moon is not spotted, Ramadan runs its full 30 days, and a rule from the UAE’s Cabinet resolution kicks in - day 30 of Ramadan (Thursday, March 19) is automatically added as an official holiday, and Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday, March 20. The break still spans March 19 through 22 - four consecutive days either way.