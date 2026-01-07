Saudi Arabia’s entertainment capital is set for a splashy new attraction.
Saudi Arabia’s entertainment hotspot is gearing up for a splashy debut. Qiddiya City will launch its Aquarabia Water Park during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, starting on March 19, 2026, an official announcement confirmed.
As reported by Saudi Gazette, Aquarabia will be the city’s second major attraction, following the opening of Six Flags on December 31, 2025.
During an interview on Fi Alsurah – “In the Picture”, Abdullah Al-Dawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, confirmed the post-Eid opening, stating:
“Six Flags is open. After Eid Al Fitr, we will open Aquarabia. Every three months, each year, something new will open, gradually shaping the city.”
The opening was previewed in the presence of Qiddiya leadership, highlighting the city’s commitment to creating world-class entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike.
Nine themed zones and 22 attractions await guests at Aquarabia, featuring sweeping slides, a lazy river, pools, and aquatic sports. Visitors can also enjoy 22 dining outlets and seven retail stores, ensuring a full day of fun and convenience.
Key highlights include:
Surftopia: Kingdom’s first-ever surf pool
Junoon Drop: World’s tallest and longest water coaster
Slithereel: Longest slide wheel globally
Speedy Jamezales: Tallest aqualoop on the planet
Eight immersive thematic zones inspired by Saudi wildlife: The Den, Wave Wadi, Camel Rock, Herding Grounds, Arabian Peak, Surf Lagoon, Viper Canyon, and Dhub Grotto
The park combines thrills with eco-conscious design:
Five world-first attractions
20% dry attractions, live shows, and immersive experiences
Water recycling and reuse for irrigation and cooling
Advanced Wi-Fi, smart lockers, and AI-enabled safety systems
Aquarabia occupies the Al Moqbel Palaces site within Qiddiya City, right next to Six Flags. The park is designed for convenience, featuring pedestrian, cycling, and jogging paths, along with parking facilities equipped with EV charging stations.
Located in the heart of Qiddiya City, Aquarabia is more than a water theme park—it’s a fully immersive world. Spread across eight uniquely themed zones, every splash delivers first-of-its-kind aquatic attractions and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.
250,000 sqm of immersive experiences
22 rides and attractions
5 world-first rides
24 food and beverage outlets
Set at the gateway to Riyadh, Aquarabia is perfectly positioned within Qiddiya City:
45 km from downtown Riyadh
70 km from King Khalid International Airport
From thrilling rides to family-friendly leisure zones, Aquarabia promises a one-of-a-kind aquatic adventure for every visitor.
Al-Dawood also outlined the city’s long-term development in three phases:
Phase 1 (by 2028): Six Flags, Aquarabia, speedway, National Tennis Center, golf courses, 15 hotels, and residential areas
Phase 2 (by 2030): Performing arts center, Dragon Ball Park, esports arena, additional hotels and residential projects
Phase 3 (2034): Aligns with hosting the World Cup and Asian Games
Aquarabia reinforces Qiddiya City’s vision to become a global hub for entertainment, sports, and leisure, offering thrilling, family-friendly, and sustainable experiences.
With new attractions every quarter, the city is rapidly shaping into Saudi Arabia’s ultimate destination for lifestyle and adventure tourism.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox