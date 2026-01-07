GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia’s Aquarabia Water Park opens in Qiddiya this Eid Al Fitr

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment capital is set for a splashy new attraction.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Qiddiya’s Aquarabia: The ultimate water park opens
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment hotspot is gearing up for a splashy debut. Qiddiya City will launch its Aquarabia Water Park during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, starting on March 19, 2026, an official announcement confirmed.

As reported by Saudi Gazette, Aquarabia will be the city’s second major attraction, following the opening of Six Flags on December 31, 2025.

New thrills every quarter at Qiddiya

During an interview on Fi Alsurah – “In the Picture”, Abdullah Al-Dawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, confirmed the post-Eid opening, stating:

“Six Flags is open. After Eid Al Fitr, we will open Aquarabia. Every three months, each year, something new will open, gradually shaping the city.”

The opening was previewed in the presence of Qiddiya leadership, highlighting the city’s commitment to creating world-class entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Aquarabia: A water adventure like no other

Nine themed zones and 22 attractions await guests at Aquarabia, featuring sweeping slides, a lazy river, pools, and aquatic sports. Visitors can also enjoy 22 dining outlets and seven retail stores, ensuring a full day of fun and convenience.

Key highlights include:

  • Surftopia: Kingdom’s first-ever surf pool

  • Junoon Drop: World’s tallest and longest water coaster

  • Slithereel: Longest slide wheel globally

  • Speedy Jamezales: Tallest aqualoop on the planet

Eight immersive thematic zones inspired by Saudi wildlife: The Den, Wave Wadi, Camel Rock, Herding Grounds, Arabian Peak, Surf Lagoon, Viper Canyon, and Dhub Grotto

Innovation and sustainability

The park combines thrills with eco-conscious design:

  • Five world-first attractions

  • 20% dry attractions, live shows, and immersive experiences

  • Water recycling and reuse for irrigation and cooling

  • Advanced Wi-Fi, smart lockers, and AI-enabled safety systems

Location and access

Aquarabia occupies the Al Moqbel Palaces site within Qiddiya City, right next to Six Flags. The park is designed for convenience, featuring pedestrian, cycling, and jogging paths, along with parking facilities equipped with EV charging stations.

Located in the heart of Qiddiya City, Aquarabia is more than a water theme park—it’s a fully immersive world. Spread across eight uniquely themed zones, every splash delivers first-of-its-kind aquatic attractions and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.

The water theme park in numbers

  • 250,000 sqm of immersive experiences

  • 22 rides and attractions

  • 5 world-first rides

  • 24 food and beverage outlets

In the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains

Set at the gateway to Riyadh, Aquarabia is perfectly positioned within Qiddiya City:

  • 45 km from downtown Riyadh

  • 70 km from King Khalid International Airport

From thrilling rides to family-friendly leisure zones, Aquarabia promises a one-of-a-kind aquatic adventure for every visitor. 

Qiddiya City: Phased Development Plan

Al-Dawood also outlined the city’s long-term development in three phases:

  • Phase 1 (by 2028): Six Flags, Aquarabia, speedway, National Tennis Center, golf courses, 15 hotels, and residential areas

  • Phase 2 (by 2030): Performing arts center, Dragon Ball Park, esports arena, additional hotels and residential projects

  • Phase 3 (2034): Aligns with hosting the World Cup and Asian Games

Future-ready entertainment hub

Aquarabia reinforces Qiddiya City’s vision to become a global hub for entertainment, sports, and leisure, offering thrilling, family-friendly, and sustainable experiences.

With new attractions every quarter, the city is rapidly shaping into Saudi Arabia’s ultimate destination for lifestyle and adventure tourism.

