New UAE tourism projects aim to boost economy and global appeal in 2025
Abu Dhbai: The tourism sector in the UAE continues to strengthen its appeal to visitors from around the globe, with new world-class additions each year across luxury tourism facilities and exceptional leisure destinations.
This year has witnessed the launch of a series of mega tourism and entertainment projects across the Emirates, designed to boost the sector’s global competitiveness and enhance its contribution to the national economy.
The announcement of the development of Disney World & Resort on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marks the UAE’s most significant tourism and entertainment milestone of 2025. Nearly a decade after opening its last global destination, Disney has chosen Abu Dhabi as the seventh city worldwide to host a Disney World & Resort.
Adjacent to this landmark attraction, Abu Dhabi is also advancing major cultural projects, including the completion of Saadiyat’s Cultural District, which will house the Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi (digital art museum), and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi will also inaugurate the capital’s first interactive Butterfly Reserve this year as part of the “Abu Dhabi Butterfly Garden.” The reserve will feature over 10,000 butterflies within climate-controlled domes replicating diverse ecosystems from around the world, set amid lush tropical landscapes.
Dubai has announced the launch of Therme Dubai, a holistic resort and interactive park, the first of its kind in the Middle East and the largest worldwide.
The project, to be developed in Zabeel Park with an estimated investment of Dh2 billion and completion expected by 2028, will combine wellness, recreation, family fun, healthcare services, and natural surroundings. It will span 500,000 sq. ft., rise 100 meters high, and accommodate up to 1.7 million visitors annually.
The resort will feature natural therapy zones, diverse thermal pools, wellness-dedicated floors, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and three waterfalls each 18 meters tall.
Dubai is also progressing with several flagship leisure projects, including the Mushrif National Park Hiking Trail—the emirate’s first and longest urban mountain pathway, which will include Mushrif Hub, offering integrated leisure services. Other highlights include the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail, extending 86 km across 21 cycling routes and 17 hiking paths.
In Sharjah, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) unveiled the Kalba Rock Art Center, one of the UAE’s largest and richest rock carving sites, offering a window into the region’s history through its engravings and artifacts.
Shurooq is also developing the Kalba Beachfront, a 700-meter shoreline featuring 11 commercial units, including restaurants, cafés, kiosks, prayer facilities, and an indoor play area.
Additionally, Shurooq announced progress on the Rahhal Project, due for completion in Q4 2025. The project introduces 7.44 km of mountain hiking trails, including a 5 km moderate trail for beginners and professionals alike, and a 2.44 km steep trail leading adventurers to one of Kalba’s mountain peaks.
In Umm Al Quwain, the Downtown Umm Al Quwain project was launched, covering 25 million sq. ft. along the emirate’s coastline. It features an 11 km continuous waterfront, including 7 km of natural beaches and public parks.
The emirate also inaugurated Lux Glamp, a new eco-tourism destination located in the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, offering a unique stay experience that blends tranquility and luxury, supported by leisure and service facilities.
Furthermore, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities announced the second phase of the Al Khor Waterfront project—an integrated leisure, retail, sports, and cultural development designed to enrich the emirate’s tourism offering.
Ras Al Khaimah unveiled plans for new luxury hotels on Marjan Island, including NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island (156 rooms), Fairmont Marjan Island (250 rooms), Taj Wellington Mews Marjan Island (336 hotel apartments), and Four Seasons Resort & Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina Al Arab (150 rooms).
The emirate also celebrated the opening of Rove Marjan Island, a modern beachfront resort that combines the brand’s contemporary design with inclusive facilities tailored for people of determination, further enhancing the destination’s appeal.
One of Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated developments is the Wynn Resort Marjan Island, which will feature over 1,500 rooms and suites, an expansive beachfront pool area with multiple swimming pools and cabanas, and 3.6 hectares of tropical landscaped grounds.
In Fujairah, Minor Hotels announced the signing of Avani+ Fujairah Resort, scheduled to open in 2028. Overlooking the Gulf of Oman, the beachfront resort will feature 232 contemporary rooms and 16 spacious villas with three to five bedrooms each.
