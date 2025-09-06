GOLD/FOREX
Dubai's top 5 outdoor attractions expected to reopen this October

Your favorite Dubai attractions are expected to reopen soon - Here’s what’s new

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai’s outdoor season returns this October. Explore reopening dates for Global Village, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Safari Park and more.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s outdoor season is almost here, with several of the city’s most popular attractions set to reopen from next month.

While some venues have already announced official dates, others have only hinted at their expected timelines. These destinations close each summer due to the extreme heat and humidity, using the break for planning, upgrades, maintenance, and renovations.

By the second half of September, temperatures in the UAE start to cool, especially in the evenings - making it the perfect time for these attractions to return.

1. Dubai Safari Park reopening on October 14

Dubai Safari Park has confirmed it will reopen for Season 7 on October 14, 2025, according to its website. The park, which closed on 1 June, is home to more than 3,000 animals spread across 119 hectares of eco-friendly grounds powered by solar energy.

Visitors can look forward to interactive activities such as giraffe and elephant feeding sessions, alongside live shows hosted by zoologists. The park is divided into themed zones – African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village, and Adventure Valley – all linked by a shuttle train.

2. Dubai Fountain undergoing major upgrades

The Dubai Fountain, located at The Dubai Mall, has been closed since its final show on April 19 for large-scale renovation works. Although no official reopening date has been announced by developer Emaar, October is widely expected.

  • A stronger water-resistant base with waterproofing layers.

  • A new insulation system to improve water retention.

  • Blue tiles to enhance the visual spectacle beneath the water.

The fountain, which spans an area the size of 18 football fields, is powered by a sophisticated system of water jets, robotic arms, and synchronised lights, choreographed to music.

3. Global Village preparing for its 30th season

Global Village has wrapped up its 29th season with a record 10.5 million visitors. While the official opening date for the 30th season has not yet been confirmed, the website indicates that the attraction will run from October 2025 to May 2026.

The milestone year marks two decades since Global Village relocated to Dubailand in 2005. Last season, visitors enjoyed more than 40,000 live shows, 200 rides, 3,500 shopping outlets, and 250 dining experiences, alongside cultural displays from over 90 countries.

4. Dubai Miracle Garden likely to reopen in October

The Dubai Miracle Garden closed on June 15 after completing its 13th season. While no official date has been announced, it traditionally reopens in October, and the same is expected this year.

The world’s largest natural flower garden covers 72,000 square metres and showcases more than 150 million flowers in creative displays. Since opening in 2013, the garden has achieved three Guinness World Records, including the largest vertical garden and tallest topiary structure.

5. Ripe Market returns on October 11

Dubai’s popular Ripe Market has confirmed its reopening for October 11, 2025, according to its official Instagram account. Known for fresh produce, artisanal goods, and family-friendly entertainment, the market runs every weekend during the winter season at venues across the city, including its flagship site at Police Academy Park.

Shoppers can explore stalls offering local fruits and vegetables, handmade crafts, clothing, and unique souvenirs. The market also features food trucks, wellness workshops, fitness classes, live music, horse riding, and a petting zoo, making it a community favourite for all ages.

