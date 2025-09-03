Explore Kalba and Khorfakkan this long weekend with mangroves and heritage villages
Dubai: The UAE is marking a public holiday on Friday, 5 September 2025 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal) for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). With the weekend combined, residents can enjoy an extended break, the perfect opportunity to explore the east coast gems of Kalba and Khorfakkan.
While high temperatures are still expected in most parts of the country, the mountainous regions offer some relief, ranging between 30°C and 36°C, compared to the hotter inland areas where temperatures average 41°C to 45°C. If you are not planning a luxury staycation or travelling abroad, this guide highlights some of the best natural escapes and attractions to enjoy during the long weekend.
The Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre is home to the oldest mangrove forest in the UAE, sheltering over 100 species of fish and 90 types of crustaceans, including crabs and green turtles. It is also a sanctuary for some of the UAE’s rarest birds, making it an ecotourism hotspot.
Location: East coast of Sharjah
Getting there: 90-minute drive from Sharjah city centre
Tickets: Dh15 for adults, free for children under 12
Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 9am–6:30pm; Saturday, 11am–6:30pm; closed on Mondays
Set against the Hajar Mountains, the man-made Khorfakkan Waterfalls cascade from a height of 45 metres. At night, the waterfalls are beautifully illuminated, offering breathtaking views next to the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.
Getting there: 160km (approx. 98 minutes) from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Alternatively, take public transport to Fujairah, then a taxi.
Tickets: Free entry
Timings: Open 24 hours
Spread across 1.6 million sq. ft., the Hanging Gardens feature over 100,000 trees, landscaped flower beds, an artificial waterfall, and a small lake. With attractions for children and dining options, it’s an ideal family destination.
Getting there: 153km (approx. 103 minutes) via Sharjah–Kalba Road (E102)
Parking: Dh10 per hour
The Shees Valley (Wadi Shees) has been developed into a family-friendly destination.
Shees Rest Area: Visit the local market for fresh produce and traditional delights such as lugaimat and regag. The site also features a free children’s play area and an outdoor theatre.
Shees Park: Just a short drive from the rest area, this 11,300 sq. km park offers play areas, barbecue pits, and a 25-metre-high man-made waterfall. It’s a great spot to relax with family and friends.
A short 15-minute drive from Shees Rest Area brings you to the Al Rafisah Dam, built in the 1980s and recently renovated with a new visitor centre. This scenic spot includes a play area, kayaking options, shops, cafés, and even an island for wildlife exploration — perfect for family trips and photo opportunities.
Near Al Rafisah Dam lies Najd Al Maqsar, a heritage village on top of the Hajar Mountains with monuments dating back to 2000 BC. The area has undergone extensive renovation and now offers:
Seven restored units within a 100-year-old house, each overlooking the mountains
Walking trails with panoramic views of Khorfakkan
Access to Al Rafisah Dam via a dedicated trail
A restaurant, reception area, and the iconic 300-year-old Al Maqsar Fortress
This destination combines history, adventure, and culture, making it a must-visit for travellers seeking a deeper connection with the UAE’s past.
