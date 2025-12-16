UAE weather: Heavy rain in Fujairah, dense cloud cover across Dubai

Dubai: Heavy rain is currently falling across Fujairah, other eastern coastal areas, and parts of the UAE, with forecasters warning that more showers are expected this week. A persistent low-pressure system is driving widespread rainfall nationwide, and unstable weather conditions are likely to continue until December 19. The Emirates are experiencing prolonged rainfall due to a surface low-pressure system reinforced by an upper-level low-pressure extension, causing widespread cloudy and rainy conditions.

03:55 PM, 16 December 2025 According to the NCM's latest update, the southeasterly wind remains strong at 45 km/h, causing rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf. Waves are expected to reach up to 7 feet, and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution as these conditions continue until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. 03:01 PM, 16 December 2025 Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents. 02:51 PM, 16 December 2025 The weather system is also causing strong winds and turbulent seas. Southeasterly gusts of up to 45 km/h are creating rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf, with waves reaching 7 feet offshore until Tuesday evening. 02:51 PM, 16 December 2025 This weather instability is projected to continue until Friday, according to the latest report from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The rainfall has been accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures across the entire country. 02:51 PM, 16 December 2025 According to the NCM's daily bulletin, today's conditions will include convective cloud formations that may bring rainfall in intervals. This morning, heavy rains began falling around Fujairah near the coastal areas, leading to a severe drop in visibility. 02:45 PM, 16 December 2025