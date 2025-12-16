UAE weather: Heavy rain in Fujairah, dense cloud cover across Dubai

Rough sea alert issued as rain and strong winds hit the region
According to the NCM's latest update, the southeasterly wind remains strong at 45 km/h, causing rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf. Waves are expected to reach up to 7 feet, and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution as these conditions continue until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents.
This weather instability is projected to continue until Friday, according to the latest report from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The rainfall has been accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures across the entire country.
According to the NCM’s daily bulletin, today’s conditions will include convective cloud formations that may bring rainfall in intervals. This morning, heavy rains began falling around Fujairah near the coastal areas, leading to a severe drop in visibility.
