UAE weather: Heavy rain in Fujairah, dense cloud cover across Dubai

Rough sea alert issued as rain and strong winds hit the region

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Heavy rain is currently falling across Fujairah, other eastern coastal areas, and parts of the UAE, with forecasters warning that more showers are expected this week. A persistent low-pressure system is driving widespread rainfall nationwide, and unstable weather conditions are likely to continue until December 19. The Emirates are experiencing prolonged rainfall due to a surface low-pressure system reinforced by an upper-level low-pressure extension, causing widespread cloudy and rainy conditions.

According to the NCM's latest update, the southeasterly wind remains strong at 45 km/h, causing rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf. Waves are expected to reach up to 7 feet, and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution as these conditions continue until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents.

The weather system is also causing strong winds and turbulent seas. Southeasterly gusts of up to 45 km/h are creating rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf, with waves reaching 7 feet offshore until Tuesday evening.

This weather instability is projected to continue until Friday, according to the latest report from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The rainfall has been accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures across the entire country.

According to the NCM’s daily bulletin, today’s conditions will include convective cloud formations that may bring rainfall in intervals. This morning, heavy rains began falling around Fujairah near the coastal areas, leading to a severe drop in visibility.

