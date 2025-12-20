After heavy rain, Sharjah parks reopen amid cool winter weather

Sharjah invites residents to enjoy parks amid improved weather
Sharjah City Municipality announced the reopening of public parks on Saturday following temporary closures due to unstable weather.
The municipality used social media to invite residents to safely enjoy the winter season.
Parks were closed on Friday as a safety measure after heavy rains and persistent storms across the UAE. Public parking fees were also temporarily suspended to ease residents’ movement during the thunderstorms.
The municipality confirmed that medical fitness centres will resume operations today during official working hours, following improved weather conditions.
Residents were advised to remain cautious as authorities continued monitoring the situation.
After two days of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, Wednesday and Thursday brought bright and sunny skies across most of the UAE.
Northern regions, however, should expect moderate to heavy showers today, while other areas may see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of scattered light rain.
Sharjah City Municipality praised its own planning, collaboration with stakeholders, and community support in managing the recent unstable weather and localised water accumulation. Teams worked efficiently to address reports, remove water, and minimise disruption caused by low air pressure, ensuring safety and smooth operations across the city.
