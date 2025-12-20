These clouds may develop rapidly, leading to short but intense spells of rain in some locations. Temperatures are expected to remain within seasonal averages, though cloud cover may limit daytime heating in some areas.

According to the NCM, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective cloud formation expected over parts of the country. Rainfall is likely in scattered areas, particularly across northern and eastern regions.

The weather pattern is expected to bring periods of cloud cover, rainfall in some areas and gusty winds, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories for residents and motorists.

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled weather across the UAE as a surface low-pressure system extends over the country on Saturday, supported by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Motorists are urged to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If travel cannot be postponed, drivers should reduce speed, maintain safe distances and turn on low-beam headlights when visibility drops. The centre also advised the public to closely follow weather updates through official channels.

The NCM has urged the public to stay alert as hazardous weather conditions are forecast. People heading outdoors are advised to remain cautious and comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities.

Winds will range from moderate to fresh and may become strong at times, especially near cloud formations. Blowing dust and sand could reduce horizontal visibility, particularly in open and inland areas.

In a separate advisory, the NCM warned of rough sea conditions. The public has been advised to avoid swimming, diving, and other marine activities during such conditions, and to regularly monitor official weather bulletins.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly, freshening at times and reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy overall, with low clouds forming over islands and some coastal and western areas. There is a chance of rainfall, especially near the coast. Temperatures will rise slightly during the day, while humidity will increase at night and into Monday morning.

Winds will shift from northeasterly to southeasterly, remaining light to moderate but freshening at times. Sea conditions will improve gradually, becoming moderate to slight by Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Monday, December 22, conditions are expected to stabilise gradually. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing at times over islands and western areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into early mornings.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

