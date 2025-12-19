Dubai rains viral video: Heroic man directs traffic amid downpour

Dubai streets flood as a man braves rain to guide motorists safely
Dubai: A video capturing a lone man standing in the pouring rain at Business Bay, directing traffic, has gone viral on social media.
On Instagram, footage shows a man braving heavy rain in Business Bay, directing traffic and helping motorists navigate waterlogged streets — a striking act of heroism amid Dubai’s chaotic downpour.
Viewers have praised his bravery and sense of responsibility, calling the act a heartwarming example of community spirit in challenging weather.
Earlier today, the UAE saw heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail, leaving several streets in Dubai and neighbouring emirates waterlogged and causing travel disruptions. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official guidance.
Dubai Police teams are operating round-the-clock, managing traffic, clearing flooded roads, and responding to incidents in real time. Working in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality, officers are ensuring public safety during the downpour.
Drivers are advised to maintain safe speeds, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid flood-prone areas. In case of minor accidents, motorists should pull over safely and use the “On Your Way” service at nearby fuel stations to report incidents without blocking traffic.
To reduce risks, the RTA has temporarily suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah. Ferry services between Dubai and Sharjah have also been suspended. Commuters are urged to follow official updates before travelling.
Authorities continue to stress that road safety is a shared responsibility, encouraging residents to stay vigilant and exercise caution as the rain persists across the city.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox