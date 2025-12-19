Waterlogged streets? See how Dubai Municipality is keeping traffic flowing

Round-the-clock efforts: Dubai's strategy to keep traffic moving during heavy rains
Heavy rains have left several streets across Dubai waterlogged, causing travel disruptions and prompting authorities to urge motorists to drive carefully and avoid flood-prone areas. Emergency teams remain on standby as showers continue across the city.
Dubai Municipality is closely monitoring weather conditions across Dubai and the UAE, deploying specialised teams around the clock to manage water accumulation and ensure public safety.
As part of its year-round strategy to handle weather fluctuations, the municipality has shared updates and images on social media, showing teams working around the clock to clear flooded streets and respond to real-time reports.
Authorities emphasise that these efforts are aimed at maintaining smooth traffic flow, safeguarding lives, and ensuring community safety during periods of heavy rainfall.
Their efforts aim to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow across the emirate.
The municipality has completed preventive and technical checks, including inspection and maintenance of stormwater drainage networks across Dubai. Measures include:
Installation of 60 km of above-ground pumping lines for faster water discharge in critical areas.
Construction of six temporary lakes and rainwater collection lakes with 600,000 cubic metres storage capacity to reduce pressure on primary networks.
Connection of pumping lines to 10 main outfalls, including Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Creek, the sea, and the deep tunnel system.
These measures ensure safe and efficient management of rainwater runoff and reduce disruption during heavy rainfall.
Dubai Municipality intensified cleaning of rainwater drainage inlets, internal filters, and gradient lines, inspecting over 84,000 drainage inlets in real estate development areas. Coordination with real estate developers and free zones ensures network efficiency and unified preparedness before and during rainfall events.
A comprehensive emergency response system has been activated, staffed by highly trained teams equipped with advanced machinery and logistical support. The system responds swiftly to water accumulation, blockages, and incoming reports, with private-sector partners pre-approved for additional water pumping and transportation support.
Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management at Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality adopts an integrated approach to managing weather fluctuations, enhancing infrastructure efficiency, and operational capacity of emergency teams. Our preparations include flexible engineering solutions, temporary and collection lakes, and expanded pumping networks integrated with multiple outfalls to ensure effective management of heavy rain while safeguarding community safety."
Simulation exercises and field drills have been conducted to ensure teams are ready to handle waterlogging reports efficiently. These exercises also improve communication with call centres and coordination during emergencies.
Dubai Municipality urged residents to:
Follow official weather alerts and bulletins.
Exercise caution during unstable weather.
Report waterlogging or emergency situations via Dubai Municipality Contact Centre: 800900 or WhatsApp.
Authorities emphasise that community cooperation is essential for safety and smooth operations during heavy rainfall.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox