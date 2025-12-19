GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Waterlogged streets? See how Dubai Municipality is keeping traffic flowing

Round-the-clock efforts: Dubai's strategy to keep traffic moving during heavy rains

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai's swift response: How authorities are tackling flooded streets amid heavy rains
Dubai's swift response: How authorities are tackling flooded streets amid heavy rains

Heavy rains have left several streets across Dubai waterlogged, causing travel disruptions and prompting authorities to urge motorists to drive carefully and avoid flood-prone areas. Emergency teams remain on standby as showers continue across the city.

Dubai Municipality is closely monitoring weather conditions across Dubai and the UAE, deploying specialised teams around the clock to manage water accumulation and ensure public safety.

As part of its year-round strategy to handle weather fluctuations, the municipality has shared updates and images on social media, showing teams working around the clock to clear flooded streets and respond to real-time reports.

Public safety focus

Authorities emphasise that these efforts are aimed at maintaining smooth traffic flow, safeguarding lives, and ensuring community safety during periods of heavy rainfall.

Their efforts aim to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow across the emirate.

Comprehensive infrastructure preparations

The municipality has completed preventive and technical checks, including inspection and maintenance of stormwater drainage networks across Dubai. Measures include:

  • Installation of 60 km of above-ground pumping lines for faster water discharge in critical areas.

  • Construction of six temporary lakes and rainwater collection lakes with 600,000 cubic metres storage capacity to reduce pressure on primary networks.

  • Connection of pumping lines to 10 main outfalls, including Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Creek, the sea, and the deep tunnel system.

These measures ensure safe and efficient management of rainwater runoff and reduce disruption during heavy rainfall.

Operational readiness and network maintenance

Dubai Municipality intensified cleaning of rainwater drainage inlets, internal filters, and gradient lines, inspecting over 84,000 drainage inlets in real estate development areas. Coordination with real estate developers and free zones ensures network efficiency and unified preparedness before and during rainfall events.

24/7 emergency response system

A comprehensive emergency response system has been activated, staffed by highly trained teams equipped with advanced machinery and logistical support. The system responds swiftly to water accumulation, blockages, and incoming reports, with private-sector partners pre-approved for additional water pumping and transportation support.

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management at Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality adopts an integrated approach to managing weather fluctuations, enhancing infrastructure efficiency, and operational capacity of emergency teams. Our preparations include flexible engineering solutions, temporary and collection lakes, and expanded pumping networks integrated with multiple outfalls to ensure effective management of heavy rain while safeguarding community safety."

Trained rescue teams and drills

Simulation exercises and field drills have been conducted to ensure teams are ready to handle waterlogging reports efficiently. These exercises also improve communication with call centres and coordination during emergencies.

Public advisory

Dubai Municipality urged residents to:

  • Follow official weather alerts and bulletins.

  • Exercise caution during unstable weather.

  • Report waterlogging or emergency situations via Dubai Municipality Contact Centre: 800900 or WhatsApp.

Authorities emphasise that community cooperation is essential for safety and smooth operations during heavy rainfall.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherDubaiRain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Heavy rainfall across parts of the UAE led to waterlogged streets and traffic slowdowns in Dubai and Sharjah, as residents dealt with wet roads and reduced visibility during peak hours.

Heavy rain waterlogs streets across Dubai and Sharjah

2h ago3m read
Multiple crashes along Emirates Road caused heavy traffic.

Rain, multiple crashes trigger severe evening traffic

2m read
"Standing tall in the tourism landscape" - Hatta is one of the oldest preserved heritage areas of the UAE. Noushin Sajjad captures a picture of the impressive Hatta sign, which is 16 metres high, which adds a dash of modernity to the area’s historical significance. This mountain marker in Dubai has broken the record for tallest landmark sign featuring a postcardworthy view.

Hatta weather alert: Police prepared for emergencies

2m read
Officials urge organisations to take precautionary measures for staff safety.

Remote work on Friday as unstable weather continues

1m read